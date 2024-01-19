Brittany Mahomes Shares a Glimpse of Her Massive Shoe Closet

Brittany Mahomes has Us drooling over her extensive shoe collection.

“I legit wear these sweat suits every day,” Mahomes, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, January 19, alongside a selfie from inside her closet. “So glad I can mix them up now with a vest 🤣🙂.”

While Mahomes was showing off her matching gray set that she paired with a black puffer vest and Ugg boots, our gaze couldn’t help but wander toward the shelves stacked with shoes in the background.

The back wall of her closet had rows of shelves built into the walls to display her impressive footwear collection. Mahomes has an assortment of shoes including several heels, sandals and sneakers in a variety of colors.

Earlier this week, Brittany’s husband, Patrick Mahomes, also made headlines for his choice of footwear. During the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff photoshoot, Patrick, 28, showed up wearing a suit that he paired with white Crocs.

“What do you want me to do with these shoes? Do I need shoes?” Patrick asked in a video shared via the Chiefs’ official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 17. “I don’t even know what shoes I have.”

Meanwhile, Patrick’s teammates, including Travis Kelce, took their pictures in more formal attire. Brittany, for her part, saw her husband’s fashion faux pas and called him out for it in the comments section.

“I definitely put shoes in there … come onnnnn😂🤦🏼‍♀️ @patrickmahomes,” she quipped.

Brittany and Patrick were high school sweethearts before they tied the knot in March 2022. The couple share two children: daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 14 months.

When supporting Patrick and the Chiefs throughout the football season, Brittany always understands the assignment with her game-day looks. Most recently, she and pal Taylor Swift, who is dating Kelce, 34, rocked matching puffer coats with their partner’s numbers on them. The jackets were designed by Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

“Twinning & Winning 💯,” Brittany wrote via Instagram in January alongside pics of the twosome hanging in their private suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brittany and Swift, 34, sparked up a friendship after the singer attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023. A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the women have “grown even closer” over the past several months.

“They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” the insider shared. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”