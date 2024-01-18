Your account
Patrick Mahomes Wears Crocs at NFL Photo Shoot Despite Wife Brittany ‘Definitely’ Packing Nicer Shoes

By
Patrick Mahomes Wears Crocs With Suit
(L-R) Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Netflix

Patrick Mahomes committed a major fashion faux pas while getting his portrait taken at the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoffs photo shoot. 

In a video of the shoot shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 17, which captured the Chiefs’ playoff captains ahead of the big games, Mahomes, 28, could be seen in a suit and Crocs as his teammates, including Travis Kelce, wore loafers and other glossy dress shoes. (Kelce, 34, was named an offensive captain by head coach Andy Reid.) 

“Surely QB1 didn’t wear Crocs to the playoff captains shoot,” read the caption of the social media post, promoting hilarious reactions from fans and Mahomes’ own wife, Brittany Mahomes.

“I definitely put shoes in there … come onnnnn,” she wrote in the comments section, tagging her husband. 

Stylish NFL Players

The comedic style choice reminded Us — and fans — of when Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, wore flip-flops and shorts at the premiere of his Prime Video documentary, Kelce, in September 2023. Travis hilariously trolled Jason, 36, for the getup at the time in an episode of their podcast, “New Heights.” 

“You really got dressed up,” Travis joked, prompting Jason to explain that he was going to wear jeans, but his wife, Kylie, was “running late” and “forgot” his pants at home.

“Why didn’t Jason bring jeans for Jason?” Travis asked, and Jason simply quipped, “Because I was at football.” Jason continued, “I needed the jeans for after football, and I’m not gonna wear jeans all day. That doesn’t sound fun. I realize now that I cannot blame Kylie for this.”

Travis Kelce Game Day Outfits

While Jason looked casual for the big night, Kylie was elegant in a white top paired with a gold silk skirt and pointed-toe pumps.

Fashion isn’t the only thing Jason is making headlines for as of late. Jason recently sparked retirement speculation after the Eagles’ season ended with a 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers. He reportedly shared his retirement plans with his teammates and was emotional while discussing his NFL future on the January 17 episode of “New Heights.”

“I don’t know what next year is gonna look like with the team, coaches, players. … But I just want to make sure everybody knows how much I love and respect and appreciate the effort and energy they put into the year,” he said on the show. “I know the outcome, Philadelphia, was not acceptable. But I love each and every person in that room and I’ll always believe in them. I’ll always go to battle with each and every one of them.” 

