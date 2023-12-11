Your account
Stylish

Jason Kelce Wears Flip-Flops Despite Cold Weather Ahead of Eagles Game as His Teammates Don Suits

By
Jason Kelce Flip Flops
Jason KelceLisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

Jason Kelce is as committed to flip-flops as he is football.

Before Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 10, the official Eagles TikTok shared a video of the team’s pre-game day outfits. While many of Kelce’s fellow players dressed up in suits or wore trendy sneakers from Christian Louboutin, Kelce, 36, kept it simple in sweats and a pair of flip-flops — despite the brisk December weather. 

Kelce topped his look off with the black Louis Vuitton duffle bag Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts gifted him last year

Jordan Mailata — an offensive tackle for the Eagles — previously opened up about Kelce’s love of flip-flops on the November 3 episode of Jason and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“What should I get him?” Travis, 34, asked Mailata, 26, in reference to Jason’s November 5 birthday. “Is Jason a big guy in the locker room? Does he let everybody know it’s his birthday?”

“Does he walk in with his birthday suit on?” Travis continued as Mailata explained that Jason isn’t really a suit guy and will probably have on sandals. 

In September, Travis hilariously trolled Jason for wearing shorts and flip-flops at the premiere of his Prime Video special, Kelce. “You really got dressed up,” Travis joked, prompting Jason to explain that he was going to wear jeans, but his wife, Kylie, was “running late” and “forgot” his pants at home.

“Why didn’t Jason bring jeans for Jason?” Travis asked, and Jason simply quipped, “Because I was at football.” Jason continued, “I needed the jeans for after football, and I’m not gonna wear jeans all day. That doesn’t sound fun. I realize now that I cannot blame Kylie for this.”

Jason Kelce Flip Flops
Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

While Jason looked casual for the big night, Kylie, for her part, was elegant in a white top paired with a gold silk skirt and pointed-toe pumps.

During the November 3 episode, Mailata and Jason also opened up about Hurts’ Louis Vuitton present, which marked Jason’s “first-ever” item from the French fashion house.

“That was amazing,” Jason said of the lavish gift as Mailata chimed in to agree.  “Yeah, I’m not a big designer guy, [but] when we got those for Christmas, I was like, ‘That’s not bad … This is really nice,’” Mailata said.

