Patrick Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr., will be at the AFC Championship football game on Sunday, January 28 — but if it’s up to him, not in the same private box as Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce.

When asked during an interview on WFAN Sports Radio’s “Evan & Tiki” show if he expects to be seated with Travis Kelce’s brother and girlfriend at the upcoming game, Pat, 53, joked, I hope not.”

He continued: “No, I don’t think so. Travis normally has his own thing and Patrick has his own deal too. … I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, she’s got enough money to get whichever one she wants.”

The Kansas City Chiefs — led by quarterback Patrick, 28, and tight end Travis, 34 — will play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Maryland’s M&T Bank Stadium for the chance to play in Super Bowl LVIII. (The winner of the Chiefs/Ravens game will play the winner of the NFC Championship game: the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions.)

While Swift, 34, has not confirmed whether she will attend Sunday’s game, Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, revealed during the Friday, January 26, broadcast of Good Morning America that she and Jason plan to cheer on Travis and the Chiefs in person.

Swift has been dating Travis since summer 2023 and attended many of his Chiefs games during the 2023-2024 season. Most recently, she stepped out at his divisional playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills on January 21, where Jason and Kylie, 31, for the first time. (Travis and Jason’s parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, were also in attendance.) Jason made headlines for his rowdy antics, whipping off his shirt and climbing out the window after Travis scored a touchdown.

Pat, meanwhile, got a glimpse of the Philadelphia Eagles center’s antics from afar.

“I was actually two booths down. But as soon as [Jason] started doing that, I started looking down and I saw him,” Pat, a retired pro baseball pitcher, said on Thursday. “It just so happens that at one point, we were both having a beer in the bathroom. I’ve known him for quite some time because Travis is like another son to me.”

Pat added: “I’ve been around [Jason] a lot and I’ve been in the booth with Taylor before and she was very nice and genuine. I went over there and hung out with them a little bit after the game, after we won, for a little bit. Those are some fun guys — if you think Jason is wild, you ought to see Travis!”

Last Sunday was not the first time Pat met the Grammy winner. They first crossed paths during a Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this season.

“[Taylor’s] nice, very down-to-earth. I felt someone that famous, you never know how it’s gonna go. First time I met her, I walked up to her to introduce myself and she said, ‘Yeah, I know who you are. I watched that Quarterback series [on Netflix]. I know you’re his dad,’” Pat recalled. “And she thanked me for letting her be in the suite that day. I said, ‘Well, it ain’t my suite, but you know it’s Patrick and Brittany [Mahomes]’s suite if you wanna thank anyone, it’s them.’ But she was nice.”

Pat gushed that Swift even took photos with other members of his family, which “made [their] day.”