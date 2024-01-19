Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ dad, Pat Mahomes, might be a self-declared Swiftie after spending some time with Taylor Swift.

“She’s down to earth,” Pat, 53, shared of meeting the pop star during a Thursday, January 18, interview with Kansas City outlet Starcade Media. “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched [Netflix’s] Quarterback series.”

Calling Swift, 34, “down to earth,” Pat noted that the Grammy winner took a picture with him and his wife, as well as with his daughter, when they first met. “So I mean, she was genuine,” he said. “Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person.”

Swift has spent quality time with the Mahomes family while watching boyfriend Travis Kelce play at Arrowhead Stadium this NFL season. The singer recently met Patrick’s mom, Randi Mahomes, and her youngest daughter, Mia, during the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers in October 2023. (Pat Sr. and Randi, who share sons Patrick Jr., 28, and Jackson, 23, split in 2006. She shares Mia, 11, with a partner from a different relationship.)

Swift has also formed a blossoming friendship with Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, since she began dating Kelce, 34, in summer 2023. The women have attended various Chiefs games together — often sporting matching outfits — and been spotted out and about together in New York City and Kansas City on multiple girls’ nights.

“Taylor and Brittany have grown even closer over the past several months. They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, adding that Brittany “loves” that Swift is dating Kelce and is “so supportive of their relationship.”

Swift has also bonded with other wives and girlfriends of various Chiefs players. She’s been seen out to dinner with Paige Buechele, wife of former backup QB Shane Buechele, and Lyndsay Bell, wife of tight end Blake Bell, and even hosted an NFL watch party for the women at her NYC apartment in November 2023.

“Taylor is loving her newfound friendships with the other wives and girlfriends of Travis’ teammates,” a second insider told Us at the time. “She appreciates that they know how to have fun just like she does and she loves cheering Travis and the Chiefs on alongside all of them. She absolutely has plans of hanging out all together again very soon.”

As far as her relationship with Kelce, the couple are making a “concerted effort to keep their connection alive and thriving” despite their busy schedules, a third source told Us earlier this month.

Both Kelce and Swift have proved they are willing to go the extra mile. Kelce traveled down to South America in November 2023 to watch Swift perform at her Eras Tour concert in Argentina, while Swift has spent most of her downtime from her tour traveling back and forth to Kansas City to support the tight end as he reaches the home stretch of his football season.

Swift was most recently spotted in freezing cold temperatures on January 13 when the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins during their playoff Wild Card game. She and Brittany rocked matching winter coats with their respective partner’s jersey numbers as they cheered — and even did the swag surf — from a private suite. When temperatures got too brutal, Swift even gifted her scarf to a freezing fan.