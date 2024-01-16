The folklore surrounding Taylor Swift and scarves continues as the singer is letting a fan keep her winter accessory from a Kansas City game.

On Monday, January 15, Chiefs fan Beth Vancil took to Instagram to share the moment Swift, 34, gifted her with a scarf during the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13. In the post, Swift was cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce from a box seat with Brittany Mahomes. Beneath them sat Vancil, who snapped a selfie with the duo while wearing a white knit scarf. She also shared videos of Swift and Mahomes, 28, dancing, Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, peering through a frosted over window and a photo with Paul Rudd.

“Kansas City. We came, we saw, we conquered, we swag surfed with Donna, Taylor and Brittany and Taylor gave me her scarf (it was not red and she doesn’t want it back),” the fan captioned the post. “She thanked us for being her goodluck charms. See you next week KC. PS yes are now besties with Paul Rudd and @tambahali !!! 🧣 🏈 🫶🏻.”

Vancil later opened up to People about the experience, noting that Swift’s scarf “smelled like home.”

“During the game, Taylor coined me as her ‘good luck charm,’” she said, adding that Swift “noticed my face was bright red and gave me her scarf.”

Vancil’s latest accessory made Us think of Swift’s hit “All Too Well.” As Swifties know, in the song, she sings about giving a red scarf to an ex-boyfriend (long rumored to be Jake Gyllenhaal) who never gave it back.

“And I left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you’ve still got it in your drawer, even now,” she sings in the first verse. Later in the track, she adds, “But you keep my old scarf from that very first week / ‘Cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me.”

This is hardly the first Chiefs game Swift has attended to cheer on Travis, 34. She first made an appearance in September 2023, later sharing in her TIME Person of the Year article that the pair were already “a couple” at that point.

She’s since invited friends and family members to watch Travis’ games, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, dad Scott Swift and more.

While cheering her man on, Swift has rocked everything from charm bracelets with his football number 87 on it, Chiefs gear, fuzzy red coats, miniskirts and most recently, a puffer jacket with Kelce and his number printed on it.