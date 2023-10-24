Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, is bejeweled by Taylor Swift’s kindness.

After the Kansas City Chiefs — of which her son Patrick, 28, is quarterback — defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 22, Randi took to social media to share her admiration for Swift, 33, who posed for a photo with Patrick’s 12-years old sister, Mia Randall, during the game.

“I love how sweet Taylor was to my girl!!” Randi captioned a pic of the twosome via her Instagram Story. She added the hashtag “girl power” to the sweet snap, which featured Swift and Mia decked out in Chiefs gear as they smiled for the camera. (Randi is mom to sons Patrick Jr. and Jackson, 22, whom she shares with ex-husband Patrick “Pat” Mahomes, and Mia from another relationship.)

Randi and Mia took in Sunday’s big game from a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Swift and Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, who showed off their new celebration handshake after the Chiefs scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

Swift, for her part, was in attendance to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with whom she has been romantically linked since September. Sunday marked her fourth time cheering for Kelce, 34, from the stands since showing up to support him at his game against the Chicago Bears game last month.

The entire Mahomes’ brood seems to be fond of Swift. Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Patrick and Brittany, 28 —who tied the knot in March 2022 and share son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 2, and daughter Sterling Skye, 8 months — have been “huge fans” of Swift for awhile and even attended her Eras Tour in Kansas City in July. (Kelce also made an appearance at the concert, where he tried – and failed – to give Swift his number.)

Brittany and Swift have since been spotted cheering together at multiple Chiefs games and even enjoyed a night on the town with some of Swift’s A-list inner circle — including Blake Lively and Sophie Turner — last month.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” the insider told Us at the time. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

The source noted that Patrick and Kelce being “best friends’ makes the dynamic even “better,” adding, “They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”

Swift has also bonded with Travis’ parents — Donna and Ed Kelce — while spending time in the Kelce private suite over the past two months. While Travis previously gushed over seeing the singer with his mom in the stands, he had a bit of a different reaction to Swift spending time with his father.

“If you know Dad like I know Dad,” Travis said on an October episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, to which Jason, 35, finished, “He shouldn’t be talking to Taylor Swift.”

Travis joked that he felt “terrible” for Swift and it was “terrifying” for him to think about what the pair could have been talking about. “If you see Dad talking to anybody and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation’s going,” Jason quipped in response.

Despite giving Ed a hard time, the siblings clarified that Ed is the “best f—king dad in the world” – they just simply “love to rag on the big guy.”