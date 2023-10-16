Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, cleared things up about whether or not she’s gotten to meet Taylor Swift.

“Finally! Since everyone keeps asking!!” Randi shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 15, alongside a picture of her posing next to Swift’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds in New York City. Swift’s statue dons a cap and gown from when the singer, 33, gave the commencement speech at NYU in 2022.

Randi’s trip came at a fateful time: the same weekend Swift was most recently spotted out and about in NYC with new love Travis Kelce — who is also her son’s Chiefs teammate. The duo made a cameo appearance on the Saturday, October 14, episode of Saturday Night Live before heading to a romantic dinner and attending the SNL after party. The following day, they were seen holding hands as they had a date night in Greenwich Village.

Swift, meanwhile, has attended several Kansas City Chiefs games so far this season amid her romance with Kelce, 34. The singer made her first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in September to take in the Chiefs facing off against the Chicago Bears. Patrick, 28, later gushed about meeting the singer after the game.

“[She’s] good people,” the quarterback said during a September press conference following the game. “But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

The following week, the Chiefs traveled to New York to take on the Jets. Ahead of the game, Swift invited Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, to a girls’ dinner with her close pals Sophie Turner and Blake Lively. The next day, the group made their way to the MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey alongside Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Sabrina Carpenter and Hugh Jackman.

Since the outing with Swift and her friends, Brittany, 28, has been spotted alongside the pop star as they cheer on Kelce and Patrick from the Chiefs’ suite.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Brittany was excited to get to know Swift on a personal level — especially since she and Patrick are “huge fans.”

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” the insider explained. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

The source also noted that the women were “having a blast” as they root for Travis and Patrick who are good friends off the field.