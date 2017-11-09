Madame Tussauds introduced a new Taylor Swift wax figure on Wednesday, November 9, in San Francisco, and naturally the pop star’s likeness was surrounded by a squad of adorable cats.

The six kittens, courtesy of Give Me Shelter Cat Rescue, stood on and around Swift’s wax figure, which featured her signature red lipstick in addition to a black lace outfit.

Over the years, Swift has shared adorable photos and videos of her own cats, Meredith and Olivia, with her followers on social media. Fans were especially pleased on Friday, October 20, when the singer dropped “Gorgeous,” the latest single off of her new album, Reputation, which features a line about her pets.

“Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats,” she sings on the track, which is widely believed to be about boyfriend Joe Alwyn. “Alone, unless you wanna come along, oh!”

Swift’s two furry friends are named after Ellen Pompeo‘s Grey’s Anatomy character, Meredith Grey, and Mariska Hargitay‘s Law & Order: Special Victims character, Olivia Benson. In 2015, Swift introduced Hartigay to her cat backstage at one of her 1989 tour concerts. “This is Olivia Benson meeting Olivia Benson,” Swift whispered in a video she captured of the meeting. “Things are going well so far.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!