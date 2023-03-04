Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, is being investigated for assault after a restaurant owner alleged he “forcibly kissed” her after he allegedly shoved a waiter at the establishment.

Per a report published by the Kansas City Star on Saturday, March 4, Jackson, 22, was dining at Aspen Vaughn’s restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas, on Saturday, February 25, when he allegedly became aggressive with two staff members.

“I was going into our office downstairs where the employees are in the employee area, and he’s downstairs for I don’t know what reason,” the 19-year-old waiter claimed to the Kansas City Star about Jackson’s alleged assault. “And I’m trying to get to the office, and he’s like, pushing me out … And he’s like, ‘No, get out, get out.’”

Vaughn, who told the outlet that she smelled marijuana coming from the room where Jackson and his friends were seated, got involved after the alleged shoving incident. The restauranteur claimed that Jackson asked to speak to her privately about the situation, which is when he allegedly assaulted her.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere, and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying, ‘What are you doing?’” Vaughn claimed. “And then he proceeded to do it two more times, where the last time I was pushing him off, and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door, and I was yelling for them to come help, because he’s big and massive.”

“I was in shock,” Vaughn added. “It’s disgusting. Like you’re a child, and he was trying to say, ‘We should be a power couple,’ and I’m like, ‘Clearly you’re out of your mind right now.’”

Jackson’s lawyer Brandan Davies denied the allegations in a statement to the Kansas City Star.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser, including the statements of several witnesses,” Davies said. “We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

This is not the first time that Jackson has been involved in a spat with a Kansas City restaurant. In December 2021, after he complained about his experience at SoT — calling the service “absolutely terrible” and the waiters “so rude” via his Instagram Stories — the bar clapped back with a scathing response about his alleged behavior at the establishment.

“Dear @jacksonmahomes, we are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them,” SoT wrote via social media. “We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small. We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego. We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout.”

Jackson — along with other members of the Mahomes family, including Patrick’s wife Brittany Matthews — has frequently made headlines for his controversial behavior, which some Kansas City Chiefs fans believe detracts from his brother’s fame as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

In September 2021, three months before the incident at SoT, Jackson faced backlash after pouring water on Baltimore Ravens fans who were trolling his family after the Chiefs lost to the Maryland team. Patrick, 27, spoke out about his younger brother’s antics at the time.

“Obviously, it’s something we don’t want to necessarily do,” the quarterback said during a press conference. “There were things that were said to him and [Brittany] that you don’t see on the clip. He’s been good at trying not to respond to that stuff. He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it and he’ll learn from it and try to stay away from those people as best he can.”