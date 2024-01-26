Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce will attend the upcoming AFC Championship game to support Travis Kelce.

During a segment on Good Morning America, which aired on Friday, January 26, the hosts confirmed on the air that Jason, 36, and Kylie, 31, will be in attendance on Sunday, January 28, as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens. The winner of Sunday’s game will play the winner of the NFC Championship game (San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions) in Super Bowl LVIII.

After the Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated from the NFL playoffs earlier this month, Jason and Kylie traveled to Buffalo to support Travis on January 21, making the first time the center and his wife met Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Jason quickly made an impression on attendees when he crashed a tailgate (and took a shot from a bowling ball) on the way to his suite. During the game, Jason went shirtless and jumped into the stands multiple times to interact with sports fans.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said on the Wednesday, January 24, episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

Jason recalled Kylie asking him to be on his “best behavior” around Swift, adding, “I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at a bar.’ This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression, this is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low.”

Travis reassured his brother that Swift had a great time. “Tay said she absolutely loved you,” he noted.

Kylie also poked fun at Jason’s behavior while speaking to GMA on Friday, saying, “The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was like, ‘You know what, go ahead. That’s my husband!’ And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m gonna need you to get back in because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum, you’re making their jobs harder.'”

She added: “So at first, I was all for it. And then I had to try and reel him back in.”