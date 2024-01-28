It’s no surprise that Taylor Swift was spotted rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs at the AFC Championship, but she was joined by a whole cheering squad this time.
Swift, 34, and her pals traveled to Maryland to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28. Miles Teller’s wife, Keleigh Teller, Cara Delevingne and Travis’ pal and former Chiefs player Ross Travis were seen supporting the team in a private suite with Swift while the singer arrived alongside Brittany Mahomes (wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes).
Travis’ older brother, Jason Kelce, and his parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce were spotted cheering on the Chiefs in another suite.
The AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium will determine which team will head to the Super Bowl on February 11.
Since Swift and Kelce, 34, began their relationship during summer 2023, the singer has been spotted in the crowd at Chiefs games a number of times. She has often arrived at the match-ups with several A-listers, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.
Prior to the playoff game, Swift was joined by Delevingne, 31, as the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-24 on January 21.
Swift was seen bonding with Jason, 36, during the Bills game. At one moment, Swift and Jason shared a high-five after a big play, and in another, he carried a little girl with a sign for Swift over to see the pop star.
Fans rejoiced to finally witness the meeting of Swift and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce. The twosome were spotted chatting inside their suite at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, while also watching the game with the brothers’ parents.
After the game, Jason revealed on the “New Heights” podcast that Kylie, 31, encouraged him to be on his “best behavior” around Swift. While Kylie was worried about her husband’s first impression, Jason’s charm ultimately won Swift’s heart.
“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis assured his brother during the episode.
While Swift bonding with Travis’ family is certainly beloved on the internet, it has also made a lasting impact on the Chiefs tight end.
“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them.”
Even with his stardom, Travis “really is super down to earth and gets along with everybody,” the insider added, noting that he “appreciates how humble” Swift is.
“His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time,” the source said. “It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”