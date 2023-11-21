From actors to musicians to comedians, there are certainly a lot of famous faces who are faithful fans of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have a long legacy as a victorious football team. They took home three league championships in 1962, 1966 and 1969 before winning their first Super Bowl in 1970. The team has since taken home two more Super Bowl titles under the leadership of quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2020 and 2023.

Celebrities like Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and more have been fierce lifelong supporters of the Chiefs, whereas other stars like Taylor Swift and Henry Winkler have been newer additions to sporting red, white and gold.

Since Swift began her romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in September 2023, the internet has been in on a running joke that the “Cruel Summer” singer put the athlete “on the map.” However, Kelce has been on the team since 2013 and has two Super Bowl rings to his name. He has also been selected to the Pro Bowl eight times.

Scroll down to see which celebrities are part of the Chiefs kingdom: