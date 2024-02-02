Your account
Entertainment

Travis Kelce Says Support He Gets From Taylor Swift and His Family Gives Him a Reason to ‘Play Harder’

By
Travis Kelce Says Hes Fortunate to Have Support From Taylor Swift and Family Ahead of Super Bowl
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Travis Kelce was grateful to have Taylor Swift and his family by his side after the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their advancement to Super Bowl LVIII.

“It’s another memory in the journey that we get to cherish,” Kelce, 34, said in a Friday, February 2, press conference when asked how it felt to be surrounded by his loved ones on the field after winning the AFC Championship. “I’m fortunate I got all the support I need off the field.”

Following the Chiefs’ victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28, Travis was joined on the field by Swift, 34, parents Donna and Ed Kelce and brother Jason Kelce. Swift and Travis shared a sweet smooch while Jason, 36, gave Travis a big hug.

Travis shared that the support of his loved ones gives him “a reason to play that much harder” in the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline

Swift has been by Travis’ side for most of the 2023-2024 NFL season. Since they started dating in summer 2023, she has attended 12 games. (The Super Bowl would be her 13th game and Swifties know all too well that 13 is Swift’s lucky number. )

Travis and the Chiefs are gearing up to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. While many expect Swift to attend the biggest sporting event of the year, she faces a time crunch as she will be in Japan that same week to kick off the next international leg of her Eras Tour. Swift is scheduled to perform at the Tokyo Dome from Wednesday, February 7, to Saturday, February 10.

Travis Kelce Says Hes Fortunate to Have Support From Taylor Swift and Family Ahead of Super Bowl
Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce Perry Knotts/Getty Images

While Swift hasn’t revealed her plans for the big game, many have shared that she can travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas with plenty of time to spare. Drew Barrymore did the math during a November 2023 episode of her talk show.

“If she left Tokyo at midnight. The flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes approximately from Tokyo to Vegas, she explained while holding up a whiteboard. “So she might arrive at 10:30 p.m., but on February 10, leaving her a full night’s sleep.”

Travis Kelce Says Hes Fortunate to Have Support From Taylor Swift and Family Ahead of Super Bowl
Donna Kelce and Jason Kelce Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

While Swift can technically make it to the Super Bowl, Travis’ scheduling conflicts are preventing him from attending the 2024 Grammys to support the singer. Swift is nominated for six awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Pro Athletes Defend Taylor Swift Attending Travis Kelce's NFL Games

Related: Athletes Who Have Passionately Defended Taylor Swift Attending NFL Games 

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” he said during a Wednesday, January 31, appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I know I got practice on Saturday but Sunday is a travel day. Unfortunately, I got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl.”

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

