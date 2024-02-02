Travis Kelce was grateful to have Taylor Swift and his family by his side after the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their advancement to Super Bowl LVIII.

“It’s another memory in the journey that we get to cherish,” Kelce, 34, said in a Friday, February 2, press conference when asked how it felt to be surrounded by his loved ones on the field after winning the AFC Championship. “I’m fortunate I got all the support I need off the field.”

Following the Chiefs’ victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28, Travis was joined on the field by Swift, 34, parents Donna and Ed Kelce and brother Jason Kelce. Swift and Travis shared a sweet smooch while Jason, 36, gave Travis a big hug.

Travis shared that the support of his loved ones gives him “a reason to play that much harder” in the Super Bowl.

Swift has been by Travis’ side for most of the 2023-2024 NFL season. Since they started dating in summer 2023, she has attended 12 games. (The Super Bowl would be her 13th game and Swifties know all too well that 13 is Swift’s lucky number. )

Travis and the Chiefs are gearing up to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. While many expect Swift to attend the biggest sporting event of the year, she faces a time crunch as she will be in Japan that same week to kick off the next international leg of her Eras Tour. Swift is scheduled to perform at the Tokyo Dome from Wednesday, February 7, to Saturday, February 10.

While Swift hasn’t revealed her plans for the big game, many have shared that she can travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas with plenty of time to spare. Drew Barrymore did the math during a November 2023 episode of her talk show.

“If she left Tokyo at midnight. The flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes approximately from Tokyo to Vegas, she explained while holding up a whiteboard. “So she might arrive at 10:30 p.m., but on February 10, leaving her a full night’s sleep.”

While Swift can technically make it to the Super Bowl, Travis’ scheduling conflicts are preventing him from attending the 2024 Grammys to support the singer. Swift is nominated for six awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” he said during a Wednesday, January 31, appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I know I got practice on Saturday but Sunday is a travel day. Unfortunately, I got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl.”