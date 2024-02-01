Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce have given their daughters’ playroom the ultimate makeover.

Jason, 36, and Kylie, 31, teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids to revamp the space for their three little ones: Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 2, and Bennett, 11 months. The playroom features an adorable play-kitchen with plenty of storage space for fake produce and cooking utensils.

“Family is everything. It’s really important to have this space feel cozy and comfortable. We feel like the items are made with such great quality, whether it’s storage, a book shelf [or] something great that will look amazing in the space but also be kid-durable,” Kylie said of the Pottery Barn Kids goodies.

The mom of three also nodded to the Philadelphia Eagles’ colors while commenting on the playroom’s color scheme. (Jason is a center for the NFL team).

Related: Everything Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Have Said About Parenting 3 Kids Courtesy of Kylie Kelce/Instagram Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are proud parents of three — and they wouldn’t have it any other way. The Philadelphia Eagles center married Kylie in April 2018 nearly three years after matching on dating app Tinder. Less than one year after their nuptials, they welcomed eldest daughter Wyatt […]

“Shockingly enough we are big fans of green. This beautiful sage was able to be incorporated both in the kids kitchen, accent wall and also in this awesome tree rug,” Kylie said.

Both Kylie and Jason posed with their daughters in photos showing off the new play area. Jason and Ellie played with a tea set together in one snap while the family of five snuggled up on the couch for story time in another.

Jason and Kylie tied the knot in 2018 and started their family one year later with the birth of Wyatt. Kylie was pregnant with Bennett when Jason and the Eagles faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII in February 2023.

Related: Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie Kelce — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

Ahead of the game, Jason joked during an episode of his and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast that if Kylie gave birth in the stadium, then NFL games are “officially scripted.”

Jason and his teammates ultimately lost to the Chiefs, meaning a victory for Travis, 34, who is a tight end for the team. Wyatt and Ellie were present at the game, and they were disappointed that their dad didn’t win.

“I didn’t want Uncle Travvy to win,” Wyatt said in the Kelce documentary, which premiered on Prime Video in September 2023.

“We can be happy for Uncle Travvy,” Jason told his daughter in response.

Less than two weeks after the difficult loss, Jason had reason to smile when his daughter Bennett was born.

Related: Travis Kelce's Sweetest Moments With Nieces Jason Kelce’s daughters famously didn’t want Travis to win the 2022 Super Bowl, but the girls still love their “Uncle Travy.” Travis Kelce isn’t a father, just yet, but he’s definitely a model uncle to brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce’s three daughters — Wyatt Elizabeth born in October 2019, Elliotte Ray born in […]

“Yesterday little lady #3 joined us,” Jason and Kylie wrote in a joint Instagram post.

Bennett attended her first NFL game in October 2023 at 7 months old. Kylie shared snaps of the milestone via Instagram, noting that it was “Bennie’s first game (outside of my body).”

In addition to bringing her daughters to cheer on their dad, Kylie, who coaches varsity field hockey, has expressed hopes that her daughters will play sports when they’re older.

“I do hope they become athletes, probably selfishly, but also because there are so many things involved in sport that translate into real life,” she said during a Monday, January 29, interview with Glamour.

Kylie continued: “I tell my high school field hockey girls now that whether they go on to play in college, whether they play just for fun or whether they don’t pick up a stick after high school ever again, the tools that they’re learning, being on a team, working toward a common goal, and doing it together is something that will translate into the workplace. It will translate into life as a whole.”