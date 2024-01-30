Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Jason Kelce Doesn’t Know if He Will Retire Next NFL Season: ‘I Still Want to Be Involved’

By
Jason Kelce Doesn t Know if He Will Retire Next NFL Season I Still Want to Be Involved 556
Jason Kelce. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Jason Kelce is unsure if he’ll return for another season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce, 36, opened up about his possible retirement while speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday, January 28. “I don’t know what’s going to happen for me,” he said, adding, “I do know, I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it, regardless of what the decision is.”

The center noted that he never wants to feel as if he’s “on the outside looking in” when it comes to the Eagles’ achievements. “It’s too good a feeling to pass up,” he gushed.

Kelce added that after an “incredibly disappointing” end of the season, “I really, really look forward to next year.” (The Eagles went 1-6 during the second half of the season and lost 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card game.)

Everything Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce Has Said About His Potential NFL Retirement 088

Related: Is Jason Kelce Ready to Retire From the NFL? What He's Said

“I look forward to trying to prove people wrong, especially with some of the recent hires and [coach] Nick Sirianni,” he said, explaining, “There’s a lot of things up in the air for the Philadelphia Eagles. But I think that, as a player, you always look forward to go into battle with your guys.”

As for his brother, Travis Kelce, who will be competing in the LVIII Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, Jason couldn’t be happier to support him.

Jason Kelce Doesn t Know if He Will Retire Next NFL Season I Still Want to Be Involved 555
Rob Carr/Getty Images

“This is an easy team to root for,” he said, praising the Chiefs. “They fought, they’ve overcome adversity, they’ve stayed together through all the nonsense. When everybody doubted them, when everybody said they don’t have the guys to get it done, they still find themselves going to the biggest game in the world for football.”

Jason and Travis, 34, shared an emotional moment after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, landing them a spot in the Super Bowl. The brothers hugged while Jason told Travis through tears, “I know it wasn’t easy. I know it was a hard year. Finish it. Finish this motherf—er.”

amazon-turbotax

Deal of the Day

Tax Season Is Here — And Amazon Has a Special Deal on TurboTax View Deal

Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVIII

Related: Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVIII: Where to Watch, More

Travis then brought his brother in for another hug and told him, “Goddamn, I love you. I love you, big dog.”

Jason later reflected on the emotional moment, telling the Inquirer, “It feels so great being here on this field right now for your teammates and for the guys that are going to get an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl. These are emotions. And these are situations that you don’t get unless you continue to go.”

In this article

Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!