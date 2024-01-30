Jason Kelce is unsure if he’ll return for another season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce, 36, opened up about his possible retirement while speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer on Sunday, January 28. “I don’t know what’s going to happen for me,” he said, adding, “I do know, I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it, regardless of what the decision is.”

The center noted that he never wants to feel as if he’s “on the outside looking in” when it comes to the Eagles’ achievements. “It’s too good a feeling to pass up,” he gushed.

Kelce added that after an “incredibly disappointing” end of the season, “I really, really look forward to next year.” (The Eagles went 1-6 during the second half of the season and lost 32-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card game.)

“I look forward to trying to prove people wrong, especially with some of the recent hires and [coach] Nick Sirianni,” he said, explaining, “There’s a lot of things up in the air for the Philadelphia Eagles. But I think that, as a player, you always look forward to go into battle with your guys.”

As for his brother, Travis Kelce, who will be competing in the LVIII Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, Jason couldn’t be happier to support him.

“This is an easy team to root for,” he said, praising the Chiefs. “They fought, they’ve overcome adversity, they’ve stayed together through all the nonsense. When everybody doubted them, when everybody said they don’t have the guys to get it done, they still find themselves going to the biggest game in the world for football.”

Jason and Travis, 34, shared an emotional moment after the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, landing them a spot in the Super Bowl. The brothers hugged while Jason told Travis through tears, “I know it wasn’t easy. I know it was a hard year. Finish it. Finish this motherf—er.”

Travis then brought his brother in for another hug and told him, “Goddamn, I love you. I love you, big dog.”

Jason later reflected on the emotional moment, telling the Inquirer, “It feels so great being here on this field right now for your teammates and for the guys that are going to get an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl. These are emotions. And these are situations that you don’t get unless you continue to go.”