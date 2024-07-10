Christian McCaffrey’s wedding reception turned into a mini rap concert, according to one of his teammates.

At the premiere of Netflix’s Receiver on Tuesday, July 9, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk exclusively told Us Weekly how things got rowdy once former NFL star and current Fox Sports analyst Greg Olsen took the mic after McCaffrey, 28, married Olivia Culpo last month.

“He had a phenomenal time. Him and Christian were up at the bar,” Juszczyk recalled of the June 29 affair. “They were rapping a little bit of Eminem to everybody. It was phenomenal. Well-received.”

McCaffrey and Juszczyk’s teammate George Kittle took the party into his own hands when he found out the reception didn’t have Bud Light, his beer of choice, on hand.

“I bought all of the Bud Light at the entire hotel,” Kittle, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly.

When it came time to pay the tab, Kittle joked, “I just got McCaffrey to pay for it.”

Juszczyk, 33, spoke fondly of the glitzy affair, where he said lookie-loos “lined the streets” outside Rhode Island’s Ocean House resort to catch a glimpse of the couple and their famous guests.

As for the advice he gave to McCaffrey before the big day, Juszczyk — who married wife Kristin in 2019 — said the two have had an open dialogue for years.

“I feel like Christian and I have had those talks,” Juszczyk said. “We spent a lot of time together. A lot of bus rides, a lot of plane rides. We’re always sitting next to each other.”

However, Juszczyk explained that McCaffrey and Culpo, 32, haven’t exactly been in dire need of the moral support.

“Honestly, I don’t feel like those two need much coaching up,” he said. “We hang out with them as a couple all the time, going to dinner or whatnot. They really seem to be the perfect package. They’re very in love. They’re both very intelligent, self-aware people. I think they’re a match made in heaven.”

Kittle — who married wife Claire in April 2019 — echoed the sentiment and offered up one piece of guidance to the newlyweds.

“I would just say, you know, all we ever say is just communicate as much as you possibly can,” the tight end said. “Stay on the same page as best as you possibly can.”

Receiver — which profiles Kittle, Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Deebo Samuel and Davante Adams — is available to stream now on Netflix.