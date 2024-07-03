It’s been four days since Olivia Culpo married Christian McCaffrey, and her wedding dress is causing quite the stir online.

The newlyweds are calling out a social media user who goes by the name Gown Eyed Girl for posting a video to Instagram and TikTok on Tuesday, July 2, criticizing the 32-year-old model’s reasons for wearing a modest wedding dress.

The content creator clarified that while she has no problem with a bride wanting to dress modestly on their wedding day, it was Culpo’s comments surrounding the topic that left “a bitter aftertaste.”

“The way that she was talking about this went beyond just wanting something modest for herself and pushing this idea of what she thinks all brides should look like,” she said, adding, “What you wear on your wedding day has almost nothing to do with whether or not you’re going to have a long and happy marriage.”

The social media user was alluding to the comments that Culpo made to Vogue in an interview published on Saturday, June 29, in which she said that she “didn’t want [the dress] to exude sex in any way, shape or form,” adding that McCaffrey, 28, thinks she is “most beautiful” when she is “covered.”

The content creator went on to say that she thought Culpo’s wedding dress had “no personality” and called out its designer, Dolce & Gabbana, for its history of racism, homophobia and body shaming. She captioned the post, “From Miss Universe to Miss Pick Me, Olivia Culpo is earning her crown 👑.”

Soon after the post was uploaded, Culpo and McCaffrey fired back in the comment section.

“Wow what an absolutely evil person you are,” Culpo wrote. “I hope no one ever tears you apart in this way because it’s extremely hurtful. I love this dress and it was everything I ever wanted and more.”

At the same time, McCaffrey commented, “What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does.”