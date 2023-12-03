As George Kittle’s football career has grown over the years, so has relationship with his wife, Claire Kittle.

The pair met during their freshman year at The University of Iowa in 2012, at which George played for the school’s football team and Claire played for their women’s basketball team. The two graduated in 2016 and George was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers the following year.

One year after making his NFL debut, George popped the question to Claire in 2018.

“I had this big trick. I told her that the 49ers were doing a couples photoshoot for the whole Niners,” George said in an interview with NFL Films in November 2023. Despite getting injured during a preseason game the night before, he pushed through the pain to get down on one knee.

The two continue to show their love for each other before each of George’s NFL games. “We have a pretty good pregame routine down,” Claire told NFL Films in November 2023. “He comes over and says hi to his mom, dad me, and you can just tell, like, the energy and he’s just, like, ready to freaking go. It’s so fun to be able to watch him in that moment do what he loves.”

Scroll down to relive George and Claire’s biggest relationship moments:

2012

Claire told ESPN in August 2019 that she first met George when he stopped her on campus to complement her pink motorcycle helmet.

“My main man :D,” she wrote alongside her first-ever Instagram photo with George in September of that year. George shared pics from one of Claire’s basketball games via Instagram two months later. “@clairetill3 is an iowa bball phenom,” he captioned the post.

May 2016

“Congratulations to my bear on graduating today!” George captioned an Instagram pic of himself holding Claire, who was dressed in a cap and gown. “So glad you let me be a part of your journey. Can’t wait to spend the next 10 days on a beach with you.”

December 2016

George graduated from The University of Iowa seven months later. “I think she’s taking credit for me graduating🎓,” he wrote alongside an Instagram pic of himself and Claire at the ceremony. “Can’t believe it’s over! Went by too fast.”

April 2017

Claire showed her support for George ahead of the 2017 NFL draft via Instagram. “No matter what happens, I’ll be right there by your side ready to take on whatever comes our way!” she wrote at the time. “I am so proud of you and the way you’ve made your dream a reality. You continue to inspire me daily. I love you G! Let’s take it all on! ❤🏈.”

A few days later, the couple celebrated George’s draft selection by posing in 49ers merch.

April 2018

George and Claire expanded their family by welcoming their adorable pup, Deenie. “#wcw and #nationalpetday all in one! Love you both 😍😍,” George captioned an Instagram pic of Claire giving Deenie a kiss.

August 2018

“We messed around for about 15 minutes and then the photographer asked me to face the ocean because the breeze was hitting my hair just right – I fell for it,” Claire wrote of their surprise engagement photo shoot via her blog. “Everyone was talking to me and getting me into the correct position. George’s mom and sister kept yelling at me, which made me laugh and ultimately distracted me from the time it was taking George to get down on one knee behind me. The photographer finally said ‘now I want you to turn around and face George.’ So, I turn around and there he is …”

She continued: “Down on one knee and looking as handsome as ever! I had the biggest smile on my face and I literally couldn’t believe what was happening! Then, he said ‘Claire bear, I think it’s been long enough, will you marry me?’ It was such a George thing to say, and it was absolutely perfect! I was so giddy that I couldn’t even speak. I did eventually manage to say YES! I think the whole photo shoot captured our unique personalities and depicted our relationship accurately. He absolutely knocked it out of the park and went above and beyond any expectations I ever had.”

April 2019

The pair tied the knot for the first time during a small ceremony with family and friends. “SURPRISE! I married my best friend. Dibs forever. I love you wifey,” George captioned a slideshow of Instagram pics from their big day.

Claire shared more photos from their “one of a kind wedding” via her own Instagram. “Thank you for gifting me this unexplainable love ❤️ I’m yours forever,” she added. “Claire Kittle & I mean it 😉 I got a HUSBAND y’all!!! (& no there is not a baby inside of me😜).”

Claire rocked an all-white pantsuit for the event, which George complemented with a white dress shirt and gray plaid pants.

June 2019

The two traveled to Cabo San Lucas Bay, Mexico, for their honeymoon.

April 2021

George and Claire celebrated their second wedding anniversary by saying “I do” again during an elaborate Nashville wedding. “Mr. & Mrs. Kittle 4/10/21 … Again 😉,” Claire captioned Instagram pics of their wedding looks. “This day was & always will be magic ⚡️ I love you @gkittle46.”

For their second time down the aisle, Claire sported a fit and flare gown with white lace, while George donned a classic black tux. He added his own twist by wearing a pair of matching black sneakers.

April 2022

The duo showed off their couple’s style while attending the Hall of Fame Health and Fund Recovery Inaugural Charity Concert & Dinner at The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville. They each sported different shades of green, with George wearing a patterned army green shirt and Claire donning a neon green monochrome look.

February 2023

George and Claire traded in bright colors for darker looks at the 2023 NFL Honors award ceremony. Claire hit the red carpet in a dazzling silver sequin dress. George, for his part, opted for a gray patterned suit and a black dress shirt.

February 2023

The couple revealed that Claire had suffered an ectopic pregnancy one month prior. “I felt my soul leave my body as I knew exactly what that meant. After hours of evaluating options and speaking with doctors in the ER the decision was made to go into surgery that night,” Claire wrote via Instagram “This type of pregnancy is extremely dangerous for the mother if not found early. I’m so thankful for the nurses and doctors who found this soon enough and to the Niners for allowing George to sprint out of the building at any given moment.”

She went on to call George her “strength” through the difficult time. “We leaned on each other like we never have before. I’m thankful my mom, dad and George’s parents were all here to help us.”

Claire concluded her message on a heartfelt note, writing, “There’s strength in stories and I hope you can find comfort in ours. These types of things need to be talked about more often. Please keep George and I in your prayers as we don’t really know what to expect moving forward. I do know God gives us exactly what we need when we need it.”

November 2023

“Every single day right before I leave, she tells me to ‘kick some ass today,’ which I absolutely love that” George shared during an interview for NFL Films.

When asked what she loves most about her husband, Claire responded by saying, “Everything.” She continued: “His personality. Obviously, we were friends before we started dating, so I fell in love with that prior. And he’s just so funny, like, everybody loves him.”

Later that month, George was named on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Sports list for his work cofounding the sports camp Tight End University with Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.