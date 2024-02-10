Taylor Swift added two acoustic favorites to the setlist of her final Tokyo, Japan, concert on Saturday, February 10.

Swift, 34, sang “Come in With the Rain” from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and “You’re On Your Own, Kid” from Midnights during the “surprise song” section of her Saturday Eras Tour concert at the Tokyo Dome, per social media footage.

While Swift likes to be “tricksy” by changing out the songs she plays on tour, the choice to include “You’re On Your Own, Kid” could be one of her famed Easter eggs and a reference to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The 14-time Grammy winner has been dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, since summer 2023 after discovering “he adorably put [her] on blast” via his podcast.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce said during a July 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Swift’s fans have taken to trading DIY friendship bracelets during the concerts, an homage to “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” (In the song, Swift notably croons, “So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid.”)

“I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Kelce said, teasing that the “number” corresponded to his phone digits and not his #87 football jersey.

Swift reached out to Kelce as soon as a mystery “Cupid” — later revealed to be her second cousin Danny Frye III — sent along the podcast recording. She started talking to Kelce right away, months before she went to her first Chiefs game in September 2023.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Is ‘Bejeweled’ During 'The Eras Tour': See Her Best Looks Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of Swift’s […]

Swift has attended 12 of Kelce’s NFL games during the regular season and the playoffs. She last stepped out at the Chiefs’ AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens in January before resuming the international leg of Eras in Japan.

Amid Swift’s Japanese shows, Kelce has been preparing for the 2024 Super Bowl when the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11, at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Throughout Kelce’s pregame commitments in Sin City, he’s been frequently asked about Swift in press conferences.

Which Taylor Swift Rerecord Is Your Favorite?

“[You] just gotta embrace It,” Kelce quipped earlier this week of the media attention. “The more you fight it, the more pissed off you might get or more negative you might start thinking. I’m a guy that likes to think about things a positive way and you know what? For a week, why not go through all this craziness and showcase my story, my family and everybody that has gotten me to this point.”

It is currently unknown if Swift will make it to Vegas for the big game, but considering her access to a private jet and the 17-hour time difference, the odds are in her favor that she’ll make it to NFL kickoff.