Taylor Swift almost suffered another fall in the middle of her Japanese leg of The Eras Tour.

After singing “The 1” in Tokyo on Friday, February 9, Swift, 34, was trying to walk down the moss-covered roof of her Folklore cabin when she lost her balance. Per footage from the show, she was able to steady herself before the musical intro for the next track began.

“I almost fell off the Folklore cabin, but I didn’t and that’s the lesson,” Swift quipped moments later. “My life flashed before my eyes, yeah, no it’s all good. Everything’s fine, everything’s great! I’m just so happy I didn’t fall off the Folklore cabin, you know what I mean? What a great night In Tokyo!”

She continued, “[It] was right as I was taking my harness off, too. It was really just [sigh].”

Swift recovered quickly on Friday, days after she stumbled at her debut Eras concert in Tokyo. On Wednesday, February 7, Swift appeared frazzled when she tried to sit down on her “Vigilante S—t” chair during the Midnights section of the show, noticing that the seat was farther behind her than anticipated. She reached her hand behind her to steady herself before seamlessly continuing on with her performance.

Swift started the international leg of her Eras tour on Wednesday, following a 2023 run across the United States. She is set to continue performing throughout the year, visiting cities in Europe, Australia, Canada and more.

Swift also recorded her Los Angeles concerts, which took place in August 2023, for a filmed movie. The Eras Tour concert film hit theaters in October 2023 and will debut on streaming platform Disney+ next month.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos. I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be @disneyplus,” Swift wrote via Instagram on Wednesday. “For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan,” plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!).”

The 14-time Grammy winner further revealed that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) will be available “actually very soon” on Friday, March 15.

Swift wraps her Tokyo run of shows on Saturday, February 10, which is exactly one day before her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, plays in Super Bowl 2024 with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates against the San Francisco 49ers. It is not confirmed that Swift will attend the big game, but her access to a private jet and the 17-hour time difference certainly help her odds of getting to Las Vegas before kickoff on Sunday, February 11.