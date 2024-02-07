Despite knowing her Eras Tour choreography all too well, even Taylor Swift makes mistakes sometimes.

While kicking off the 2024 leg of the tour in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, February 7, Swift, 34, experienced a little hiccup during the choreography for the Midnights track “Vigilante S–t.”

In a video from the concert circulated via X, Swift looked momentarily frazzled after sitting down on a chair and finding that it was farther behind her than she anticipated. The Grammy winner reached a hand behind her to steady herself before quickly regaining her composure.

“I JUST KNOW ALL 34 YEARS OF HER LIFE FLASHED BEFORE HER EYES IN 0.13 SECONDS 😭😭,” an X user captioned the clip.

In a separate tweet, the user pointed out that the dance routine seemed different from past shows.

“Either miss girl changed the choreo or she forgot LMAO,” the fan wrote before clarifying in a subsequent tweet, “I don’t mean this in a mean way obviously, s–t happens.”

The performance marked Swift’s first Eras Tour performance since November 2023. In addition to the chair-ography snafu, Swift mixed up the lyrics while performing “Dear Reader” during the surprise songs section of the evening.

“These restless tears of a cursed man,” she sang during the bridge instead of, “These desperate prayers of a cursed man.”

While some fans wondered whether the change was intentional, Swift has previously admitted to onstage lyric flubs. During a July 2023 performance in Kansas City, the singer messed up the lyrics to the Speak Now ballad “Last Kiss” twice.

“I got too excited, I got too excited. Will you allow me the honor of starting over?” she told the crowd before making the same mistake again. “I swear that I will not mess this up again! Oh, my God! This one, I love this one. Why am I doing this to this song?!”

Although Swift’s latest Eras Tour lyric change may have been an accident, her new nail color during the show seemed like a purposeful choice. The musician ditched her signature multicolored nails, which represent each of her albums, for a classic white manicure, seemingly as a nod to her upcoming 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Wednesday’s show was the first of four appearances Swift is slated to make at the Tokyo Dome this week. After fans raised concerns that the pop star won’t have time to travel back from Japan in time to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11, the Japanese Embassy told Swifties they need to calm down.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” read a Friday, February 2, X statement bearing the Embassy of Japan’s official seal.