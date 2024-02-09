Travis Kelce is opening up about why he thinks his romance with Taylor Swift has become a national treasure.

“The values that we stand for and who we are as people,” Kelce, 34, told reporters during a Thursday, February 8, pre-Super Bowl press conference shared via X. “We love to shine light on others, shine light around the people that help and support us.”

He added, “I feel like we both have just a love for life.”

Kelce is currently in Las Vegas gearing up for Super Bowl LVIII where his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11. While making his way through the press lines before the big game, Kelce has found himself answering a barrage of questions about Swift, 34 — but the athlete said he doesn’t mind the attention.

“[You] just gotta embrace It,” he told reporters earlier this week of the frenzy surrounding him and Swift. “The more you fight it, the more pissed off you might get or more negative you might start thinking. I’m a guy that likes to think about things a positive way and you know what? For a week, why not go through all this craziness and showcase my story, my family and everybody that has gotten me to this point.”

Kelce began dating Swift in summer 2023. They went public with their romance three months later when the Grammy winner showed up at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer Kelce on during his game against the Chicago Bears. She has since made 12 more appearances during the NFL season, traveling across the country to support Kelce at various venues.

When the Chiefs took home the AFC Championship last month, Swift even made her way to the post-game field to celebrate with Kelce and his family. As Swift found him in the crowd, the twosome could be seen kissing and sharing “I love you’s.” A reprisal of the moment might be in the cards as Swift is expected to attend Sunday’s Super Bowl despite wrapping up her Eras Tour shows in Japan one day prior.

Just as Swift has supported Kelce, the NFL star has voiced his praise for the singer at every opportunity. Preparation for the Super Bowl kept Kelce from attending the 2024 Grammys, where Swift became the first person to take home Album of the Year four times, but the athlete said he was glued to his devices watching the history unfold.

“I was fortunate,” Kelce shared in a February 5 press conference. “We landed in Las Vegas just in time for me to turn it on on my phone and catch her winning her 13th award, announcing her new album and then, obviously, the big one at the end, the Album of the Year for the fourth time, setting records. It was pretty amazing.”

Calling her “unbelievable,” Kelce noted that Swift is “rewriting the history books herself” with each new accolade. “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too,” he added.