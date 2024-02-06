Travis Kelce is celebrating girlfriend Taylor Swift’s historic Grammys win from afar.

“She’s unbelievable,” Kelce, 34, told reporters on Monday, February 5, after the pop star, 34, became the first person to win Album of the Year four times. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was unable to attend the Sunday, February 5, awards show in Los Angeles because he is currently in Las Vegas preparing for Super Bowl LVIII. As he gears up to face off against the San Fransisco 49ers, Swift rolled solo to the Grammys where she took home AOTY and Best Pop Vocal Album for her 2022 record Midnights.

Swift also announced that she would be dropping her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. Kelce confessed that he’s heard some of the singer’s new project — and fans will be more than pleased when the songs hit the airwaves. “I can’t wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops,” he said.

Kelce and Swift have been a power couple since they began dating in summer 2023. Despite their busy schedules — Kelce with his 2023-2024 NFL season and Swift with her worldwide Eras Tour — the pair have made a point to show up for each other whenever possible. Kelce made a trip down to Argentina to attend one of the singer’s concerts last fall and Swift has attended 12 of Kelce’s football games since September 2023.

Along with Swift has come a barrage of NFL fans. While speaking to reporters on Monday, Kelce said that he’s enjoyed watching Swifties migrate into the sports world in loyalty to their favorite musical artist.

‘Taylor has an unbelievable fanbase that follows her and supports her throughout her life and it’s been fun to kind of gather the Swifties in the Chiefs kingdom,” he said. “It’s been cool to just experience that.”

Travis talking about Taylor’s Grammy win and her new album #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/4css3kdACG — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) February 6, 2024

Kelce’s next game, Super Bowl LVIII, will take place on Sunday, February 11, and could set a record for the most-watched football event ever, according to Forbes. Swift, for her part, has yet to confirm she’ll make an appearance as she will be wrapping up her concerts in Tokyo, but the Japan Embassy took to social media on Friday, February 2, to assure fans the “Anti-Hero” singer won’t have any issues making the game on time.

“The Embassy of Japan in the United States is aware of recent media reports concerning the steps Taylor Swift will need to take to travel from Tokyo after her concert on February 10th to Las Vegas in time to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVIII,” read a statement shared via X. “Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins.”

The statement continued: “We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

Although Swift attending games has rubbed some NFL fans the wrong way over claims the league spends too much time focusing on her coverage, the Grammy-winner has made it clear that she is just there to cheer on her boyfriend.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift said during her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year cover story. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”