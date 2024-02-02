Halle Bailey’s Style Evolution: Her Best Looks

Halle Bailey is a Hollywood It Girl.

The singer and actress — who happens to be a protégé of the one and only Beyoncé — has proven to be a fashionable force on the red carpet while promoting her big screen projects, including the Little Mermaid in May 2023.

Throughout film’s press tour, which saw her take on the role of Ariel alongside Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula, Bailey took fans under the sea in liquid organza dresses and crystal-covered gowns, which helped land her on Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of 2023 list.

A few months after the Little Mermaid, Bailey hit the road again, this time for The Color Purple. At the film’s premiere in December 2023, she fueled pregnancy rumors when she graced the step-and-repeat in a billowing red gown by Off-White. Fans had been speculating that she was expecting after she went from rocking skin-baring outfits to oversized ensembles. It wasn’t until January 2024 that she confirmed that she and boyfriend DDG had welcomed their first child together, a son named Halo.

Keep scrolling to see Bailey’s style evolution: