Halle Bailey’s Mama Bear instincts have kicked in since welcoming son Halo, and she’s not here for claims that she lied about her pregnancy.

“I never lied or even said anything about it honey, making a joke about my nose was the farthest I went,” Bailey, 23, wrote via X on Sunday, January 28, referring to a previous clapback about having a “pregnancy nose” symptom. “I’ll never understand why you are mad I protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same?”

She continued, “And I’m gonna share my pics now if I want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you!”

Bailey and her boyfriend, DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Grandberry Jr.), never publicly announced they were expecting their first baby despite widespread rumors. Earlier this month, they revealed that son Halo had arrived in late 2023.

“Halle told friends it was to protect their baby and relationship from scrutiny, but it was all very strange to those around them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier in January.

Since Halo’s arrival, Bailey and DDG, 26, have frequently shared pics of their baby boy and throwback maternity pics.

“If u don’t care why are u responding then sweetheart just don’t care by living ur best life and not commenting on mine,” she clapped back in a follow-up X post on Sunday after one social media user said to “leave us out of the conversation” because they don’t care.

Bailey subsequently noted that her “hormones have been on 10 recently.” She concluded on Sunday, “I’m gonna go back to staying off twitter, love you all.”

Despite sharing pics of Halo, Bailey and DDG are focused on keeping their family life private but aren’t already planning for baby No. 2.

“No, I believe you gotta wait six weeks for that. That’s what I was told,” DDG said during a Snapchat Q&A session on January 9. “[It’s] too early. I don’t want to split attention too quick.”

He added, “Like, I wanna at least just wait a little bit — let him get the full-blown attention right now. Our whole world is him right now, so I don’t wanna take that away from him. … I want him to experience that for a few years.”

DDG further noted that it is up to “Lord Jesus Christ” if he and Bailey have more children.