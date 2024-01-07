After months of pregnancy speculation, Halle Bailey announced that she welcomed her first baby with boyfriend DDG.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she captioned a photo of her newborn’s tiny hand via Instagram on Saturday, January 6. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

In recent months, the Little Mermaid star, 23, sparked rumors that she was expecting after she was spotted in loose clothing on multiple occasions. In August, Bailey wore an oversized pink set to Beyoncé’s concert in Atlanta. She was also photographed walking in the background of a video posted by DDG, 26, in which she appeared to be holding a baby bump.

Bailey fueled the speculation in September when she skipped the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards and wore a billowing orange dress that hid her stomach while introducing Måneskin’s performance.

Days before her VMAs appearance, Bailey spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about her wardrobe, sharing that it was “so much fun to explore different” styles amid all the chatter surrounding her clothing choices. She revealed that her personal style is “bohemian, really chic and comfortable,” and while the ensembles she wore during her Little Mermaid press tour were “fire,” she wanted to “switch it up a little bit and get out of the princessy looks.” As such, she hinted that fans would see her in more “baggy streetwear” for the “fall time,” noting that “most of the time [I like to] dress down.”

One day prior, Bailey opened up about embracing her evolving figure through her style choices. “My body is changing, I’m learning who I am,” she told Cosmopolitan. “I want to be sexy. I want to feel good. I want to wear clothes that embrace where I am in life.”

Halle credited her sister, Chloe Bailey, for helping her “find my footing in this whole adult-woman world,” adding that her “confidence has gotten deeper and bigger” with her older sibling’s encouragement.

As for Halle’s love life, she was first linked to DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) in January 2022 after the pair were spotted at Usher’s Las Vegas residency. Two months later, they confirmed their relationship when the rapper shared a birthday tribute to the actress on Instagram.

Halle revealed to Cosmopolitan that her romance with DDG has inspired her musically. “All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences,” she said. “Love has been a really big one for me too because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like, ‘whoa’ in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity.”

Halle went on to divulge how her dynamic with DDG differed from her past romantic encounters. “You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love,” she added. “But this is my first deep, deep, real love.”