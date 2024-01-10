Halle Bailey and DDG “had their reasons” for keeping their baby news out of the public eye.

“Halle told friends it was to protect their baby and relationship from scrutiny, but it was all very strange to those around them, especially when she has had such a huge year in movies,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that Bailey, 23, “plans to take some time off to bond with Halo.”

Following months of pregnancy speculation, Bailey confirmed on January 6 that she and DDG, 26, had welcomed their first baby together in 2023.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey captioned her Instagram post announcing the baby’s birth. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

Related: Halle Bailey and Boyfriend DDG's Relationship Timeline Actress Halle Bailey and rapper Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. first met through their respective careers. “I’ve been a fan of his for years,” the Little Mermaid star gushed to Essence in November 2022. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He […]

In the snap, Bailey cradled the newborn’s hand. The baby’s wrist was adorned with a gold bracelet engraved with, “Halo,” revealing the name.

Later that same day, Halo appeared in DDG’s (real-name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) music video for new rap “Darryl Freestyle.” In the visual, the rapper cradled the new born in his arms.

Fans were convinced that the Little Mermaid actress was expecting after she was spotted wearing loose-fitting clothing during various public outings. While attending Beyoncé’s concert in Atlanta, Bailey wore and oversized pink look.

Bailey told Us exclusively in September 2023 that it’s been “so much fun to explore different” styles as the conversation surrounding her clothing choices continued. She referred to her personal as “bohemian, really chic and comfortable,” but her princess-themed styles were “fire” during the Little Mermaid press tour. However, Bailey made it clear at the time she was ready to “switch it up a little bit and get out of the princess-y looks.”

Days after chatting with Bailey, she skipped the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet and continued to spark pregnancy rumors while wearing a dress that hid her stomach during the event.

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

Despite the continued speculation, DDG, whom Bailey has been dating since March 2022, made it clear he would not be answering questions about their relationship.

“I don’t know why people is so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on. Mind your business,” he said in a Snapchat video earlier this month. “Go outside. Touch some grass. Go do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. It’s weird. I genuinely don’t be understanding. Why do y’all be so invested in people that don’t know you?”

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.