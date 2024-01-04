Halle Bailey’s boyfriend, DDG, shut down rumors that the couple secretly welcomed a baby — and said he doesn’t understand why the public is so interested.

When a fan recently asked on Snapchat whether the rapper, 26, has a child with Bailey, 23, DDG simply responded, “No.” He then made it known that he resents the question.

“I don’t know why people is so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on. Mind your business,” he said. “Go outside. Touch some grass. Go do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. It’s weird. I genuinely don’t be understanding. Why do y’all be so invested in people that don’t know you?”

DDG (born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) and Bailey have been dating since March 2022. Fans have speculated for months that they are expecting their first child. Some of Bailey’s fashion choices last year further fueled the pregnancy rumors.

In September 2023, Bailey exclusively told Us Weekly that she wanted to “switch [her style] up a little bit and get out of the princessy looks” and lean into “baggy streetwear.”

When she was seen wearing oversized clothing in October 2023, fans flooded her Instagram posts to ask questions about whether she was expecting.

“Girl so you really pregnant???” one person asked. Another social media user added, “Stop hiding that belly we all know you pregnant.” When a fan commented that Bailey had a “pregnancy nose” in November 2023, the entertainer immediately clapped back.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” Bailey said via her Snapchat Story. “[What are you] concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!”

Following the constant social media comments about the couple, DDG called for an end to the unrelenting scrutiny.

“Why do you care so much? Whatever is going on in my life or her life is not going to change yours,” he said on Sunday, December 31. “Let’s focus on ourselves. 2024 — let’s try to lock in ourselves, not other people. Please, mind your business.”

Despite the unwanted attention, Bailey and DDG have maintained their love for each other.

In April 2023, she gushed to British Vogue about how her relationship with DDG has inspired her.

“Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively,” Bailey said. “What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago but now they’re the center of your world.”

The couple did not allow the rumors to prevent them from enjoying the holidays. DDG made it a merry Christmas for Bailey by spending $500,000 on gifts, including a gold chain bracelet from Tiffany & Co. and an Hermès Birkin bag.

Bailey also showed her love for DDG with several presents, including a pair of diamond earrings as well as Balenciaga snow boots and matching sweatpants.