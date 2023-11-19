Halle Bailey is firing back at a fan who claimed she has a “pregnancy nose.”

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” Bailey, 23, said via her Snapchat Story on Saturday, November 18. “And you know why? ‘Cause I am black. I love my nose.”

She continued: “[What are you] concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!”

In the video, the Little Mermaid actress did not address the pregnancy rumors and only showed her face.

Related: Halle Bailey and Boyfriend DDG's Relationship Timeline Actress Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. first met through their respective careers. “I’ve been a fan of his for years,” the Little Mermaid actress gushed to Essence in November 2022 of her rapper beau. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was […]

Fans have speculated for months that Bailey and boyfriend Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Granberry Jr. are expecting their first child, and her fashion choices have only fueled the rumors.

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September, Bailey wore a long and flowy dress as a presenter and an oversized shirt dress at Milan Fashion Week later that month. Earlier in September, Bailey exclusively told Us Weekly that she wanted to “switch [her style] up a little bit and get out of the princessy looks” and lean into “baggy streetwear.”

For Halloween, Bailey and DDG, 26, elected to wear casual clothing when they paid tribute to Janet Jackson and the late Tupac Shakur’s 1993 Poetic Justice characters. In a carousel of pictures posted to her Instagram account, Bailey donned a black t-shirt, black jeans and black beret while DDG sported a baseball jersey and sideways baseball cap.

The pair have been linked since January 2022, when they were spotted at Usher’s residency in Las Vegas. Two months after their debut at the Usher concert, Bailey and the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper made their relationship Instagram official.

Related: Halle Bailey is 1 of Us Weekly’s 2023 Breakout Style Stars Halle Bailey is a red carpet style maven. The 23-year-old actress turned heads throughout The Little Mermaid press tour this year, taking Us under the sea in liquid organza dresses and crystal-covered gowns. When she wasn’t promoting the film — which hit theaters in May and also stars Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem and Jonah Hauer-King […]

But the Grown-ish actor first noticed her beau when she found his YouTube channel in 2015.

“I’ve been a fan of his for years,” she told Essence in November 2022. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them.”

Bailey told the outlet that she “forgot about him,” but he later messaged her “and the rest is history.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In February, DDG’s ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose accused him of cheating on Halle, but the two remained together.

“Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively,” Bailey told British Vogue in April. “What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago but now they’re the center of your world.”