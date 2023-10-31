Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG are paying tribute to Janet Jackson and the late Tupac Shakur’s Poetic Justice characters for Halloween.

The couple dressed as Jackson, 57, and Shakur’s characters from the 1993 drama, Poetic Justice, directed by the late John Singleton. “Poetic justice, put it in a song,” Bailey, 23 wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 29, as she posted a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s costumes, quoting Kendrick Lamar’s 2012 song “Poetic Justice.” DDG, 26, captioned his photos“tupac & janet” with a black heart. The pair re-created a dozen photos of Jackson and Shakur, from the film’s poster to a series of black-and-white publicity photos.

Jackson gave Bailey her stamp of approval, sharing her Halloween costume to her Instagram Story along with a red heart emoji. Halle’s sister, Chloe Bailey, also praised her look and commented, “Insane.”

Chloe, meanwhile, offered two different looks for Halloween. She dressed as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones, and also as Catwoman. Halle and DDG debuted other looks on Tuesday, October 31, mimicking several iconic Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown photos.

Many fans said Halle bears a resemblance to Jackson. One follower proclaimed on Instagram, “She looks more like Janet Jackson than Janet Jackson herself.”

Related: Halle Bailey is 1 of Us Weekly’s 2023 Breakout Style Stars Halle Bailey is a red carpet style maven. The 23-year-old actress turned heads throughout The Little Mermaid press tour this year, taking Us under the sea in liquid organza dresses and crystal-covered gowns. When she wasn’t promoting the film — which hit theaters in May and also stars Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem and Jonah Hauer-King […]

In Poetic Justice, the “Rhythm Nation” singer starred as Justice, a poet and hairdresser, and Shakur portrayed Lucky, a postal clerk and aspiring rapper. It was Shakur’s third film. Three years later, he died in Las Vegas from gunshot wounds on September 13, 1994. He was 25.

His death remains unsolved, however a suspect, Duane “Keefe D” Davis, was arrested on September 29 in Henderson Las Vegas.

Related: Demi Lovato, Rachel Lindsay and More Stars Have the Best Halloween Costumes ’Tis the spooky season — and the stars are going all out to celebrate Halloween! Khloé Kardashian hosted a festive bash for kids True, 5, and Tatum, 14 months, and their cousins on October 14. The Kardashians star — who shares her two kids with ex Tristan Thompson — transformed her backyard into a spooktacular […]

Jackson is one of The Little Mermaid star’s biggest influences, and Bailey also dressed as her idol in 2021 for Halloween. For New York Fashion Week in September, Bailey recreated one of Jackson’s favorite hairstyles. As she walked the red carpet at a Pandora event, the Grown-ish alum gushed about Jackson to People, saying, “My inspo always.”

Bailey and DDG were first linked in January 2022 when they were spotted together at Usher’s residency in Las Vegas. They made their romance Instagram official two months later.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Halle Bailey and Boyfriend DDG's Relationship Timeline Actress Halle Bailey and Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. first met through their respective careers. “I’ve been a fan of his for years,” the Little Mermaid actress gushed to Essence in November 2022 of her rapper beau. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was […]

There were reports of a split when the “Moonwalking in Calabasas” rapper’s ex-girlfriend Rubi Rose accused him of cheating on Halle in February 2023, but the pair remained together.

“Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively,” Bailey told British Vogue in an April interview about their relationship. “What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago but now they’re the center of your world.”