Mourning the loss of a film pioneer. Celebrities including Samuel L. Jackson and Rose McGowan took to social media to remember director John Singleton after he died at the age of 51 on Monday, April 29.

“He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!!” Jackson, 70, wrote.

McGowan, 45, noted that he made contributions to society on a larger scale, as well: “This is a big loss to the world at large. So smart, insatiably curious, and a cool dude all around,” she tweeted.

Us Weekly confirmed that the Boyz n the Hood filmmaker died at an L.A. hospital after suffering a stroke on April 17. “We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died. John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends,” the Singleton family told Us in a statement. “We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”

Earlier on Monday, Singleton’s family released a separate statement announcing their decision to take the screenwriter off life support. “It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off life support today,” a spokesperson told Us. “This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.”

TMZ reported that Singleton had gone to the hospital ahead of his stroke after experiencing weakness in his leg.

His family confirmed he had experienced a stroke on April 20 with a statement: “On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.”

Details about Singleton’s memorial will be provided at a later date.

Taraji P. Henson and Tyrese Gibson, who worked with Singleton on multiple films including Baby Boy and Four Brothers, visited him in the hospital one day ahead of his passing.

“Visited you today,” Henson, 48, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, April 28 .”Me and @tyrese prayed so hard over you. You heard my voice and jumped up.”

