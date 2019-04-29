Boyz n the Hood director John Singleton has died at the age of 51, Us Weekly can confirm.

“We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died. John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends,” the Singleton family told Us in a statement. “We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”

A spokesperson for Singleton’s family announced their intent to take the Hustle and Flow producer off life support with a statement to Us earlier on Monday, April 29.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off life support today,” the spokesperson told Us. “This was an agonizing decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.”

CNN reported that the film legend was in a coma after suffering a “major stroke” on April 17.

His family released a statement on April 20: “On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues.” Details about Singleton’s memorial will be provided at a later date.

TMZ reported that Singleton had checked himself into the hospital ahead of his stroke after experiencing weakness in his leg.

There was an outpouring of love from celebrities, including Snoop Dogg and Mark Wahlberg, following news of his health setback.

“Pray 4 my brother,” Snoop, 47, captioned an Instagram post of himself with Singleton on Instagram that same day.

“Saying prayers for my brother John Singleton,” Wahlberg tweeted.

Neil deGrasse Tyson added via Twitter: “Wishing Director John Singleton (age 51) a speedy recovery from his stroke.”

Taraji P. Henson and Tyrese Gibson, who worked with Singleton on multiple films, including Bad Boy and Four Brothers, visited him in the hospital on Sunday, April 28.

“Visited you today. Me and @tyrese prayed so hard over you,” Henson, 48, wrote on an Instagram throwback shot of the three. “You heard my voice and jumped up. I HAVE HOPE AND FAITH BECAUSE I KNOW THAT #GODIS. Keep praying EVERYBODY for our beloved @johnsingleton.”

Gibson responded: “Heavy heart, state of shock but there was something powerful about feeling the presence of God that gave us the reassurance that God is going to pull him through this……… The idea that me and taraji prayed hard over john so much history so much genuine love….. We can only hope and keep praying that God brings him back to us!!!!!!!!!”

The model, 40, also posted a video tribute to Singleton, calling him his “hero” and writing, “I can’t lie, guys… My heart is broken, I’m confused and my heart hurts.”

The L.A. native made history in 1992 when he simultaneously became the first African American and the youngest person to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Director for 1991’s Boyz n the Hood. (Singleton was 24 at the time.) The movie also nabbed him a nomination for Best Writing. Some of his other work includes Shaft, 2 Fast 2 Furious and Poetic Justice.

His FX Network show Snowfall was renewed for season 3 last year.

Singleton is survived by Ward, his father, Danny Singleton, and his seven children: Justice, Massai, Hadar, Cleopatra, Selenesol, Isis and Seven.

