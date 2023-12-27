Halle Bailey doesn’t need to have breakfast at Tiffany’s when her boyfriend, DDG, can bring the retailer — and more — to her at home.

The 26-year-old rapper and vlogger spent $500,000 on Christmas gifts for Bailey, 23, taking to Instagram and Snapchat to share her reaction to each present. First up, Bailey opened a large box from Tiffany & Co., discovering a gold chain bracelet, as seen in fan reposted videos via YouTube. “It’s the bracelet I wanted!” Bailey said as DDG demonstrated how to style the metallic piece.

Bailey got emotional as she gushed over the accessory, which came with a $12,700 price tag. “Thank you so much. Oh, my God! I can’t believe you got this,” she said.

“We’re not done yet,” DDG teased, prompting a shocked facial expression from Bailey. The social media personality then guided Bailey to her next present, an Hermès Birkin bag. Crafted of calfskin leather and completed with gold hardware, the highly coveted piece can range in price from $13,000 to $40,000.

“This is crazy!” Bailey said as she examined the over-the-top gift. “You gotta wear it,” DDG said to Bailey, who asserted, “I promise I will!” before bursting into tears.

“Spent $500,000 on Christmas,” DDG wrote alongside a photo of Bailey and her gifts via Instagram on Tuesday, December 26.

DDG wasn’t the only one to go all out. Bailey spoiled her DDG with Balenciaga snow boots and matching sweatpants from the luxury label. She also gifted him a pair of diamond earrings. “You wanted them!” Bailey said as DDG remained speechless with his mouth wide open.

Bailey and DDG first sparked dating rumors in January 2022, two months before making their relationship Instagram official. The next year, Bailey revealed to British Vogue that they have a “deeply sacred” bond.

The Little Mermaid star had previously gushed about DDG in November 2022, telling Essence, “I’ve been a fan of his for years. I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them.”