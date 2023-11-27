Halle Bailey and boyfriend DDG turned Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere into the cutest date night.

Bailey, 23, and DDG, 26, (whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.) were seen holding hands after enjoying the concert film on Saturday, November 25, in Los Angeles. Hours earlier, the duo posed adorably on the red carpet and wrapped their arms around each other. Bailey even waved while giving the camera a kissy face.

For the soirée, Bailey stunned in a furry coat dress and bedazzled boots. She accessorized with sparkly chokers and silver earrings. DDG, meanwhile, matched the Little Mermaid star in a black and silver ensemble featuring a charcoal leather jacket, leather boots and a chrome chain necklace.

DDG and Halle were joined by sister Chloe Bailey on the red carpet. The women hugged each other and held up peace signs. Chloe, 25, showed off her figure in a purple gown that had a cutout over her bust and midriff.

Halle and DDG have been stepping out more often in recent months. Last month, the couple showed off their love while Halle was named as one of Glamour Women of the Year Awards. At the time, the couple hit the red carpet together and held hands.

Earlier this month, Halle clapped back at fans who claimed she had a “pregnancy nose” via her Snapchat Story.

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” she said. “And you know why? ‘Cause I am Black. I love my nose.”

She continued, “[What are you] concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!”

Halle did not explicitly address pregnancy rumors in the clip.

Halle and DDG started dating in January 2022, although Halle admitted she was a fan of his since 2015. Years back, she stumbled across his YouTube channel and later told Essence that she I really gravitated toward this one song” of his — DDG coincidentally messaged her and “the rest is history.”

In April, Halle again gushed about her relationship to British Vogue, and how it’s inspired her.

“Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively,” she said. “What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago but now they’re the center of your world.”

She continued, “I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be going through in womanhood.”