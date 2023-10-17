Halle Bailey’s fashion sense never fails to command attention.

Bailey brought her charm and style to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards red carpet on Tuesday, October 17. For the event, she looked beautiful in a Nicole + Felicia Couture mini dress featuring a fitted velvet bodice, a strapless neckline and a voluminous skirt that protruded from her waist. The garment was finished with puffy white flowers that poked out of the bottom of the skirt.

Bailey teamed the glamorous look with Anabela Chan jewelry, including a diamond necklace that wrapped around her neck with an open enclosure, dangly earrings and a matching bracelet. She topped the look off with long white nails and black platform heels.

For glam, she sported a natural foundation, a warm contour, a highlighted nose, rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, winged eyeliner, long lashes and subtle eyeshadow. She added a pop of color to the ensemble with bright red lips. Her brunette locks were braided and worn in a fabulous ponytail.

Bailey arrived at the awards with boyfriend DDG — whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry. The 26-year-old YouTuber, for his part, matched her in a black suit with a dark turtleneck underneath. He topped the look off with an oversized sparkly cross necklace and shiny dress shoes.

Although Glamour has not yet revealed their full women of the year list, so far Millie Bobby Brown and America Ferrera made the cut. The publication will unveil the rest of the women on Wednesday, November 1.

Last month, Bailey and DDG enjoyed another fashionable date night at the Gucci Ancora during Milan Fashion Week.

For the event, Bailey rocked an oversized navy blue button-up dress with a long white shirt underneath. She accessorized with knee-high leather boots, silver earrings and a dainty necklace. The actress donned soft glam for the event and wore her hair in a fabulous updo featuring tight coils and long braids. At the time, her nails were painted cherry red.

Bailey held onto DDG’s arm at the fashion show and beamed for the cameras. The rapper donned a Gucci jacket, navy blue cargo pants, black boots, square sunglasses and a diamond embellished chain necklace for the event.

Bailey first interacted with DDG in 2015, when she found his YouTube channel. In November 2022, she gushed to Essence that although she “forgot about him,” he later “messaged me — and the rest is history.”

In April 2023, she again gushed about her boyfriend. “Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively,” she told British Vogue. “What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago but now they’re the center of your world.”