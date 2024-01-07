Halle Bailey and DDG’s baby boy has made his official music video debut.

DDG, 26, dropped an accompanying video for his new rap “Darryl Freestyle” on Saturday, January 6. Son Halo briefly appeared in the final scene, where the rapper rocked the newborn, swaddled in a tan blanket, in his arms.

Bailey, 23, and DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Grandberry Jr.) confirmed several hours later that they secretly welcomed their first baby.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey wrote via Instagram, sharing a pic of Halo’s tiny wrist with a gold nameplate bracelet. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

DDG also shared the announcement on his Instagram. “My biggest blessing by far 👶🏽,” he wrote. “Son son … never been so in love.”

In a follow-up post on his Instagram Story, DDG called Halo “the flyest kid in the universe.”

Bailey and DDG were first linked in January 2022, two months before they made their relationship Instagram official.

“Experiencing deep love for the first time in my life is something I feel has opened a whole new world for me creatively,” The Color Purple actress gushed to British Vogue in April 2023. “What it feels like to love someone other than your family, like somebody you may not have known two years ago but now they’re the center of your world.”

She continued at the time: “I like all of the scary feelings that come with that. I like the suspense, the not knowing what’s going to happen, and I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to be going through in womanhood.”

Bailey never publicly confirmed her pregnancy with Halo before giving birth, only shutting down social media users who thought she had a “pregnancy nose.”

“Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” Bailey quipped via her Snapchat Story in November 2023. “And you know why? ‘Cause I am Black. I love my nose.”

Months later, DDG quipped on his Snapchat that he resents being asked about the rumors.

“I don’t know why people is [sic] so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on. Mind your business,” he said earlier this month. “Go outside. Touch some grass. Go do a cartwheel in the backyard or something. It’s weird. I genuinely don’t be understanding. Why do y’all be so invested in people that don’t know you?”

Since welcoming Halo, DDG has changed his tune and publicly praised Bailey as a mother in his “Darryl Freestyle” lyrics.

“Silver Spoon kid / I know Halo won’t want for nothing,” DDG raps. “He cryin’ / his mama coming / she’s stronger than Wonder Woman.”