Halle Bailey s Boyfriend DDG Says It s Too Early for Baby No 2

Halle Bailey and DDG’s newborn son, Halo, is their whole world — and they aren’t rushing to give him a sibling.

“No, I believe you gotta wait six weeks for that. That’s what I was told,” DDG, 26, quipped during a Snapchat Q&A session on Tuesday, January 9, after a fan asked whether they are trying to conceive. “[It’s] too early.”

He continued: “I don’t want to split attention too quick. Like, I wanna at least just wait a little bit — let him get the full-blown attention right now. Our whole world is him right now, so I don’t wanna take that away from him.… I want him to experience that for a few years.”

According to DDG (real name Darryl Dwayne Grandberry Jr.), it is up to “Lord Jesus Christ” if he and Bailey, 23, will have more children.

Related: Halle Bailey and Boyfriend DDG's Relationship Timeline Actress Halle Bailey and rapper Darryl Dwayne “DDG” Grandberry Jr. first met through their respective careers. “I’ve been a fan of his for years,” the Little Mermaid star gushed to Essence in November 2022. “I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He […]

DDG and Bailey welcomed their son late in 2023, which they confirmed earlier this month.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” Bailey, who has been dating DDG since 2022, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 6. “Welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️.”

The actress also uploaded a photo of Halo’s tiny wrist wearing a gold nameplate bracelet.

DDG posted the same image via his own Instagram page, writing, “My biggest blessing by far 👶🏽. Son son … never been so in love.”

Related: Round 2! Celebrities Who've Welcomed Babies Back-to-Back Jessica Simpson, April Love Geary and more celebrity parents have given birth to babies back-to-back. The Newlyweds alum and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed daughter Maxwell in 2012 and were adjusting to life with the 7-month-old when they found out that baby No. 2 was on the way. Simpson and the former professional football player […]

Later that day, DDG dropped a new freestyle rap and featured his growing family in the lyrics. “Silver spoon kid / I know Halo won’t want for nothing,” he rapped. “He cryin’ / his mama coming / She’s stronger than Wonder Woman.”

Since welcoming Halo, the couple have been in baby bliss, with a source exclusively revealing in the latest issue of Us Weekly that Bailey “plans to take some time off to bond with Halo.”

Bailey had a big year in 2023 in addition to becoming a first-time mom, starring in both the live-action The Little Mermaid and the remake of The Color Purple. She sparked pregnancy speculation months later when she switched up her style on the red carpet, opting for more loose-fitting clothes. Neither Bailey nor DDG, however, publicly confirmed her pregnancy.

“Halle told friends it was to protect their baby and relationship from scrutiny, but it was all very strange to those around them,” the insider added to Us.