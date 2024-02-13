Blake Lively Hilariously Responds to Ryan Reynolds Super Bowl Joke

Everyone can rest easy now that Blake Lively has reunited with Ryan Reynolds after the 2024 Super Bowl.

Lively, 36, shared a photo of herself in the couple’s living room on Monday, February 12. “Honey I’m home,” she teased via her Instagram Story. “My day was good. Yours?”

The actress wore patchwork jeans under a long red cardigan with New Balance sneakers and topped off the look with two necklaces, the Deadpool and Wolverine best friend charms that are featured in the movie’s new poster.

Lively mimicked Reynolds’ pose from the day prior, standing next to their fireplace while the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer played on a large screen above the mantle. He first posted during Super Bowl LVIII as his spouse was spotted multiple times on screen alongside Taylor Swift. Lively joined the singer, 34, to cheer on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is dating Swift.

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?” Reynolds captioned his own Instagram snap on Sunday, February 11.

The first trailer for Deadpool 3, set to hit theaters July 26, debuted during the game. The project marks Reynolds’ first movie with Marvel Studios and finally brings Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine into the franchise.

Related: Inside Taylor Swift’s Friendships With Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Spotted: Taylor Swift’s friendships with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds growing stronger by the year. Lively first publicly revealed she is a fan of Swift in September 2015 after Lively was accused of throwing shade at the singer-songwriter. “…Sooo, turns out this WASN’T a video shoot for John Legend‘s cover of Bad Blood,” the actress […]

While she was in Las Vegas, Lively showed support for the superhero flick as well. She wore the Deadpool & Wolverine friendship charms on a bracelet while in the star-studded suite (which also included Miles Teller, Lana Del Rey and even a brief visit from Paul McCartney).

“Found her,” Reynolds shared on Monday via his Instagram Story. She had taken a photo of her bracelets with the field in the background.

The superhero accessories weren’t the only reason Lively’s style was catching attention. She wore nearly $500,000 worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry while at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

She wore a gold graduated link necklace ($18,500), a diamond pavé necklace ($78,000) and another graduated link necklace ($62,000) with a pair of diamond stud earrings ($1,650) and Elsa Peretti gold snake earrings ($4,000). She topped off the look with a whopping 14 bracelets (ranging in price from $1,825 to $54,000).

Related: Everything to Know About 'Deadpool 3' So Far Deadpool 3 will reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman for the first time since 2009’s Wolverine: Origins. Reynolds revealed in September 2022 that his real-life pal would join the movie via a comedic announcement video. “Hey Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asked Jackman in the clip, to which he replied, […]

While Lively and Swift were at the Super Bowl to cheer on Kelce, some fans think Swift could also support Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine. The 14-time Grammy winner has long been rumored to play Dazzler, a mutant pop star, in various projects, and her friendship with Lively and Reynolds only intensified the rumors.

Director Shawn Levy was even in Swift’s suite with Reynolds, Lively and Jackman at an October 2023 Chiefs vs. New York Jets game in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Levy, however, refused to say whether the rumors were true.

“They sure are loud,” Levy told TheWrap in October 2023 when asked about the fan speculation. “I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy. That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”