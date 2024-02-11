Taylor Swift is in the midst of the international leg of her Eras Tour, but distance and a packed schedule could not stop her from attending the 2024 Super Bowl as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, played the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift, 34, arrived alongside close friend Blake Lively to watch the tight end, also 34, compete in the championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. She wore a black corset top with matching jeans and had her hair pulled back in a high ponytail. She arrived carrying a red jacket over her shoulder. Lively, 36, wore a white crop top with a red track jacket.

She's here. Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

The singer traveled from Tokyo to make it to the big game. On Saturday, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly, “Taylor is doing everything in her power to show up tomorrow for the Super Bowl.”

Swift made her first appearance at a Chiefs game in September 2023 and has since become the team’s most high-profile fan. The Super Bowl marks her 13th game — which is her lucky number — since she and Kelce began dating last summer.

Swift has not missed a game since Kelce entered the postseason, braving subzero temperatures in Kansas City, Missouri, during the wild card round against the Miami Dolphins and venturing to Orchard Park, New York, for the divisional playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Most notably, Swift and Kelce celebrated on the field together after he won the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens in January. The couple were spotted kissing and saying “I love you” while enjoying the victory that sent the Chiefs to Super Bowl LVIII.

“It’s another memory in the journey that we get to cherish,” Kelce told reporters earlier this month of his PDA-filled postgame celebration with Swift. “And I’m fortunate that I got all the support I need off the field. And, you know, it gives me a reason to play that much harder on the field.”

Kelce and Swift have both been riding career highs in February, thanks to his Super Bowl appearance and her wins at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

“She’s unbelievable,” Kelce gushed during a Monday, February 5, press conference after Swift became the only person to earn Album of the Year four times. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware too.”

Swift will resume her tour on Friday, February 16, in Melbourne, Australia, before traveling to Sydney later in the month and Singapore in early March. Kelce will join her on tour. “After the Super Bowl, Travis will be joining Taylor on her tour and traveling with her,” a source exclusively told Us before the game. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together.”

She will then have a two-month hiatus from her concerts, during which time she will release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.