Travis Kelce is Taylor Swift’s lover, and she’s screaming it from the rooftops — or at least saying it on an NFL football field surrounded by cameras.

Fans are convinced that Swift, 34, dropped the “L” word to her boyfriend, also 34, in a video captured after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday, January 28.

“What’s up sweetie?” Kelce could be heard saying in a video shared via X on Sunday. It appeared that Swift said, “I’ve never seen you like that,” while hugging her man.

Later in the video, Swift kissed Kelce and seemingly mouthed, “I love you.”

Swift attended the AFC Championship game on Sunday with Kelce’s family. After the Chiefs’ win, she was seen with Travis’ parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, according to photos posted by friend Keleigh Teller, who was also at the game. (Swift and Travis took their relationship public in September 2023.)

A separate video from the postgame celebrations showed Swift walking with Donna as they looked for the rest of the Kelce family.

“Where’s … do we have a dad? We have a dad, we have Jason,” she could be heard saying, referring to Ed and Jason Kelce. The clip also showed Swift talking with a security guard.

“I don’t know. … I’m gonna do what [Donna] does,” Swift said of her plans on the field.

Cameras focused on Swift and Travis as they showed off their love after finding each other on the field. Following the big win — the Chiefs are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII next month — Travis was handed a microphone.

“You gotta fight for your right to party!” Travis said while accepting the AFC Championship trophy, making a reference to the song “Fight for Your Right” by the Beastie Boys. Swift could be seen laughing while watching her boyfriend make the speech.

“Believe it, baby! We’re going to Las Vegas, Nevada!” Travis continued as Swift looked on. “Gonna get us another one!”

The Chiefs already have three Super Bowl wins under their belt. They beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, which took place in 1970. Years later, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, which occurred in 2020. Most recently the Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 and won Super Bowl LVII.

Aside from the overall excitement surrounding next month’s Big Game, fans are also speculating about whether Swift will make an appearance in Las Vegas — where Super Bowl LVII is set to be held — to support Travis.

The international leg of Swift’s Eras Tour overlaps with the final game of the current NFL season. However, as Swift is performing in Tokyo, Japan, on February 10, there is a chance that she could make it to Vegas on the following day.

Drew Barrymore previously hinted at the possibility of Swift making the trip, even if the pop star had to commercial.

“If she left Tokyo at midnight. The flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes approximately from Tokyo to Vegas, so she might arrive at 10:30 p.m., but on February 10, leaving her a full night’s sleep,” Barrymore said during a November 2023 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.