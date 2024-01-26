Taylor Swift is back in rehearsals for the next leg of her Eras Tour.

Natalie Lecznar, one of Swift’s Eras Tour dancers, revealed that the singer is officially gearing up to hit the stage once again.

“13 Days. First day of rehearsals for tour,” Lecznar shared via Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 25. “Countdown to Tokyo.”

Swift and her team will be taking a trip to Japan for four tour stops in February before jetting to Australia later that same month. The musician is set to hit everywhere from Japan to Europe on the tour’s international leg, which runs from February to August of this year.

The same day that Swift and her dancers resumed rehearsals happened to be the one year anniversary of the crew’s Eras Tour journey.

“One year ago today, this journey began in a rehearsal room with some of the hardest working, dedicated, and most talented humans!” Lecznar captioned a black-and-white Instagram post of Swift. “Thank you @nopenother for bringing it all together and making us shimmer, and to our fearless leader Taylor Swift, you inspire us all. Thank you for taking us on this world journey with you! See you soon tour fam, See you soon.”

Lecznar gave a special shout-out to famed choreographer Mandy Moore who put together all the Eras Tour moves.

“I love that she is a hard worker, she cares so much about what she’s doing, she wants the fans to have the best show possible, and she stops at nothing to get that done,” Moore told Entertainment Tonight in November 2023 about working with Swift. “And I appreciate it because I like to work hard too, and we are really alike. We had a really good working relationship; it was awesome.”

Swift officially kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, months after the now-infamous Ticketmaster debacle which caused chaos among Swifties when many of them were left without tickets.

“It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse,” Swift shared in a statement following the incident. “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward.”

While she’s since added various other dates to the Eras Tour lineup, Swift also released a film version of her concert, titled Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. The movie was nominated for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the Golden Globes earlier this month after grossing $250.3 million worldwide at the box office. (The win ultimately went to Barbie.)

The next leg of Swift’s tour overlaps with the NFL postseason. If her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl, fans are speculating whether Swift will make the trip from Tokyo to Las Vegas, where this year’s big game is being held on February 11.

Drew Barrymore previously teased that it’s possible Swift make it to the game — even if she flies commercial.

“If she left Tokyo at midnight. The flight time is 11 hours and 35 minutes approximately from Tokyo to Vegas, so she might arrive at 10:30 p.m., but on February 10, leaving her a full night’s sleep,” Barrymore explained during a November 2023 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.