Loss or not, Taylor Swift had quite the night at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The singer, 34, attended the awards ceremony hosted at The Beverly Hills Hilton on Sunday, December 7, but unfortunately did not take home an award. Her Eras Tour concert film was nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, but the win ultimately went to Barbie.

“We would like to dedicate this to every single person on the planet who dressed up and went to the greatest place on Earth — the movie theater,” Margot Robbie, who accepted the award, said during her acceptance speech.

After Barbie’s win was announced, Swift was seen cheering. Variety reported that she was one of the first people in the crowd to stand.

Aside from Barbie, Swift was up against Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. 2024 marked the first-ever year this category was included at the Golden Globes.

Swift’s Eras Tour, and its subsequent concert movie, made her one of the biggest stars of 2023. The film, which premiered in October of last year, has since become the second highest-grossing concert movie of all time, making $250.3 million worldwide. (Michael Jackson’s 2009 movie This Is It currently holds the record.)

Earlier in the night, the cameras kept panning to Swift, who sat at the same table as BFFs Keleigh Teller and Emma Stone. During the evening, she was caught catching up with her other bestie Selena Gomez. Most noticeably, Swift sipped her drink when Golden Globes host Jo Koy joked about her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce during his opening monologue.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear,” Koy joked. “There’s just more to go to.”

Swift attended the awards show sans Kelce, 34, whose team, the Kansas City Chiefs, played at SoFi Stadium earlier on Sunday. The team played their final regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers and won 13 to 12. (Kelce didn’t play as the team sat several starters to prepare for the playoffs.)

This year wasn’t the first year that Swift was nominated for a Golden Globe. She was up for the Best Original Song category in 2020 for her song “Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats, the musical movie in which she also starred.

“I woke up today to the news that ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ is nominated for a Golden Globe,” Swift shared via Instagram in December 2019, after the nominations were announced. “It’s so cool that one of the most fun, fulfilling creative experiences I’ve ever had is being honored in this way by the HFPA.”

She lost to Diane Warren, Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi for “Io sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead.