Margot Robbie is a real-life Barbie doll.

Robbie, 33, graced the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, January 7, in a hot pink custom Armani design inspired by the 1997 “Superstar” Barbie. The gown was equipped with sequins, a plunging neckline and a tulle boa that cascaded to her ankles. She elevated her ensemble at the Los Angeles event with a sparkly fuchsia clutch and heels.

For glam, Robbie donned foundation, long lashes, glossy lips, rosy cheeks and sparkly eyeshadow.

This year, Robbie is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, for her lead role in Barbie, which premiered in July 2023.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

During the press tour for the movie, she rocked a number of pink outfits and ensembles inspired by the doll.

In June, she honored the first-ever Barbie by wearing a minidress resembling the doll’s black and white striped swimsuit. Just like Barbie, Robbie twisted her blonde locks into a ponytail and completed her look with cat-eye sunglasses.

One of her most buzzed about looks came at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere in July. For the soirée, she transformed into “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie and rocked a strapless black dress designed by Schiaparelli Haute Couture’s artistic director Daniel Roseberry. The number was finished with a voluminous tulle skirt and red rose detail. She completed her look with a glamorous updo, cherry red lips, a diamond choker and velvet gloves.

Related: See the Complete List of Golden Globes 2024 Nominees and Winners Shannon Finney/Getty Images; Warner Bros. The 81st annual Golden Globes are officially kicking off the 2024 awards season on Sunday, January 7, with Hollywood’s hottest stars stepping out for the big night. Nominations were announced in December 2023. Barbie and Succession earned the most nods for film and TV, respectively, with nine each. Oppenheimer trailed […]

Robbie again paid homage to her on-screen character at the London premiere in July while rocking a life-size version of the doll’s “Enchanted Evening” Barbie. Her Vivienne Westwood gown included a fur off-the-shoulder neckline and a trendy corset bodice, as well as a dainty train.

This year, the Golden Globes were hosted by comedian Jo Koy and were held at The Beverly Hilton in California. Barbie is also nominated for Best Motion Picture and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. Costar Ryan Gosling, who played Ken, is also nominated for Best Supporting Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture.