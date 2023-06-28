Margot Robbie is a girl living in a stylish world — and her Barbie press tour looks have proven just that.

Three months after donning a custom pink Chanel gown at the 2023 Golden Globes in January, the Australian actress continued the trend at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Robbie drew inspiration from Barbie’s pink checkered dress, as featured in the film’s trailer, and sported a gingham two-piece set at the event. She paired the frock with bright pink heels.

Robbie wore Barbie’s signature color head-to-toe once again for the cast’s first promotional TV appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in June, wearing a hot pink mini dress and a pair of matching pumps.

Her costar Issa Rae — who plays President Barbie in the Greta Gerwig-directed film — donned her own monochrome ensemble on the daytime talk show, pairing bright pink dress pants with a matching blouse and blazer.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21. Scroll below to see all of Robbie’s stunning press tour looks, from photocalls to airport outfits and more: