Pretty in pink! Margot Robbie arrived at the Golden Globes channeling Barbie in a halter-neck gown worthy of accolades.

Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Robbie, 32, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of Nellie LeRoy in Babylon, wore a custom Chanel gown at the Tuesday, January 10 event.

The Australia native’s frock took a whopping 750 hours to bring to life, which is understandable given its elaborate details. It featured a sheer stripe design throughout, complemented by a rhinestone pendant a the neck, a belted midsection, and a ruffled tulle skirt.

She let her dress do the talking and opted for natural rosy makeup look and loose curls. And as for accessories, she opted for an equally minimalist philosophy, going without jewelry.

This isn’t the first number Robbie has slayed at the iconic awards show. On the 2020 Globes red carpet, the blonde beauty rocked a strapless Chanel ensemble. The embroidered piece included a dazzling top and silky white skirt finished with pockets. The Wolf of Wall Street star’s sparkly bodice was reportedly made with 4,750 beads and sequins and took over 225 hours to create.

For glam, the Suicide Squad star rocked a natural makeup look with rosy Chanel eyeshadow and subtle mascara. Her strands were styled in beachy waves and she opted for no jewelry to highlight her outfit’s details.

The Bombshell actress also turned heads at the 2018 ceremony when she rocked a glamorous Gucci design. The black gown included squared-off shoulder pads, a plunging neckline and floor-length skirt with a slight slit in the leg. Robbie’s skirt was covered with a floral pattern and a bow made of rhinestones. To add even more glitz, she held a matching clutch and diamond ring and earrings.

That night, the I, Tonya star parted her hair down the side and loosely curled her strands. She donned another soft makeup look but added a pop of color to the number with vibrant pink lips.

The Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star previously wore the Italian fashion house at the 2014 annual show. The sleeveless gown included a thigh-high slit, figure-hugging fit and deep V-neck. Robbie added bright green pumps to the ensemble and an extravagant updo.

The Mary Queen of Scots actress has previously been nominated for two Golden Globes. In 2020, she was put up for her role as Kayla Pospisil in the fan-favorite film Bombshell, and in 2018 she was nominated for Best Actress after she played figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya.

The 2023 Golden Globes are airing on Tuesday, January 10, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The awards will take place from 8-10 pm ET, with comedian Jerrod Carmichaeal serving as host. Fans can watch it live on NBC or Peacock.