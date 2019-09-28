Like a true leading lady, Margot Robbie slays on screen and off. The force behind her masterful style is Kate Young, who also dresses Sophie Turner and Dakota Johnson. Young describes Robbie’s style as “cool girl, very easy.” They make a great pair: “She’s gorgeous and fun and inspiring. She loves clothes and is very engaged with the process, which makes her my ideal kind of client,” Young tells Us.

Every new movie premiere brings the chance to experiment with her look. “I’m so happy with the palette from the European press tour for Once Upon a Time. I love the desert sunset colors, it was exciting and felt different and unexpected to me,” Young says. Some of her favorite outfits include the button-up Jacquemus frock that she wore to the opening in Berlin. “I love how weird and unexpected this dress is, it’s like a cargo pant/camping tent evening gown, it felt cool and right. I didn’t want to go down the road of too many sparkly Hollywood dresses and this one definitely is not that,” Young says.

Another standout: The custom Chanel Haute Couture design (it took more than 300 hours to create!) she wore to the Hollywood premiere. The look is from Virginie Viard’s first couture show (after Karl Lagerfeld passed) and was made especially for Robbie in white. “We referenced Lauren Hutton and Sharon Tate. The lightness and fluidity of the dress really did it for me,” Young reveals. The stylist tells Us Robbie often wears Chanel: “She’s gorgeous and looks great in their clothes, it’s an amazing partnership since it’s such an incredible house with couture, ready-to-wear and beauty.” The actress, who is the face of the new Gabrielle Chanel Essence, said the first time she ever wore the iconic brand was at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards in 2018. “It was before our partnership had begun and I won, so that was a good look charm! Good things might happen when I wear Chanel!” Robbie said.

Scroll through to see more of Margot Robbie’s best red carpet moments, including a covetable printed minidress, an unexpected embroidered jumpsuit and a chic tweed jacket that she paired with glitter jersey leggings.