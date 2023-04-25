Tickled pink! Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie embodied their respective Barbie characters, Ken and Barbie, while attending 2023 CinemaCon.

Gosling, 42, gave a nod to the plastic doll he portrays on screen while posing for photos on Tuesday, April 25, at the Las Vegas movie event. He wore a deep pink bomber jacket, which he paired with a shirt that read “From Director Greta Gerwig” in the iconic Barbie font.

The Notebook star topped off his red carpet look with brown jeans, a weathered leather belt and suede shoes. His dirty blond hair was styled to look shaggy. Gosling also sported tanned skin, reminiscent of a Malibu Ken doll.

Robbie, who portrays the film’s title character, looked like a life-sized Barbie as she hit the red carpet with Gosling on Tuesday. The Australia native, 32, opted for a white and pink gingham two-piece set as she took the stage to speak with fans.

The Babylon actress wore her blonde locks down with a subtle wave and finished off the doll-inspired ensemble with peep-toe pink heels.

During their joint appearance, Robbie and Gosling hyped up the crowd for Barbie’s July release. The Suicide Squad star called working on the film’s set as a “dopamine hit” due to all the energy and neon colors that filled their shooting locations.

“[It’s a] huge and exciting opportunity — and a rare one,” Robbie told the crowd of playing the famous doll, per Variety. “Everyone knows Barbie, and she’s never been on the big screen.”

Gosling, for his part, admitted to being a little nervous about stepping into Ken’s plastic shoes. “Up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within,” he said on Tuesday. “I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. But Margot and Greta conjured it out of me.”

The Canadian actor teased that the magic of Barbie Land is something he could’ve never imagined. “I think I finally knew what Dorothy [from the Wizard of Oz] felt like,” Gosling added.

Director and cowriter Gerwig, 39, and Barbie actress America Ferrera joined the stars as part of Warner Bros. Discovery CinemaCon presentation. The group gave fans a sneak peek of a new clip from the musical comedy, which showed Barbie visiting Weird Barbie, played by Kate McKinnon, to see why her world turned sour — and her feet became flat.

After locating Weird Barbie, Robbie’s Barbie is given a choice to “go back to your regular life or you can know the truth about the universe.” In the clip, Barbie heads to the real world with Ken — and the two get into trouble with the law, face off against the Mattel Toy CEO (Will Ferrell) and more along the way.

“There were moments when I didn’t know whether I was laughing or crying,” Ferrera, 39, confessed at CinemaCon, asserting that the film isn’t just for Barbie fans. “By the time it ended, I was a Barbie girl. Which is a testament to Miss Gerwig, who should be paid all the money for that.”

Scroll down for a look at the Barbie cast at CinemaCon: