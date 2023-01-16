Like a goddess! Margot Robbie was a vision in Versace at the Babylon premiere in her native Australia.

For the Monday, January 16, red carpet event, Robbie, 32, dazzled photographers in a baby blue corset gown from the Italian fashion house. The floor-length frock was equipped with a sleek satin construction and crisscross straps that were adorned with the label’s iconic Medusa heads. The skirt of the garb featured a twisted wrap design and a high slight lined with red lace. Versace first debuted a version of the dress on the runway in 1995.

The Barbie star — who was dressed by her longtime stylist, Kate Young – paired the piece with metallic sandal heels and wore her blonde tresses in loose beach waves.

Robbie has been playing around with bold colors and fun silhouettes throughout the Babylon press tour. For the film’s London premiere on Thursday, January 12, the Oscar winner looked regal in a red cape gown from Valentino. The billowing number included a sexy open back and whimsical fabric that made it appear as though Robbie was gliding on the carpet. For glam, the Suicide Squad actress sported a sexy red lip and wore her hair in a messy but chic ponytail.

At the Los Angeles screening in December 2022, Robbie brought the drama in a halter dress by Alaïa. The outfit was a drastic difference from the Dreamland’s signature refined style as it featured a racy opening that exposed the area just below her cleavage. The ensemble was completed with cascading fabric at the waist that was adorned with black feathers.

In between Babylon viewings, Robbie turned heads at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10. At the ceremony, she looked pretty in a pink dress by Chanel.

The getup took a whopping 750 hours to bring to make due to its elaborate details. The garb featured a sheer stripe pattern throughout, complemented by a rhinestone pendant at the neck, a belted midsection and a ruffled tulle skirt.

That night, Robbie was up for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in Babylon, but she lost to Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Michelle Yeoh.

In the film, which hit theaters on December 15, 2022, Robbie stars as Nellie LaRoy — a rising actress. The movie chronicles LaRoy’s life and other ambitious dreamers in Hollywood during the 1920s. Other cast members include Brad Pitt, Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde and Max Minghella.

Keep scrolling to see Margot Robbie at the Australia premiere of Babylon: