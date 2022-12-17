“Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls,” a voiceover proclaimed in the Friday, December 16, clip. “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls until [Barbie].”
The YouTube footage included clips of young girls playing with baby dolls in a desert until the arrival of a tall, perfectly coiffed Barbie doll surprises them. The Birds of Preystar, 32, donned a black-and-white one-piece bathing suit and white sunglasses, which pays homage to the very first Barbie doll, released in March 1959, who sported a similar swimwear getup.
Barbie — written by Gerwig, 39, and partnerNoah Baumbach — has been in development since 2020. While Amy Schumer was initially attached to play the doll come-to-life, Robbie later landed the gig.
“It comes with a lot of baggage!” the Australia native told British Voguein June 2021 of taking on the role of the iconic doll. “And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’”
“Well, first of all, I saw the [shirtless] photo [of Ryan in character] and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,’” Mendes quipped during a June appearance on The Talk. “It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny. So, it worked on all levels. … I [asked him], ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything.’ So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.”
Scroll below to see the best fashion moments from the first Barbie footage:
Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
A Complete Guide to Margot Robbie and the 'Barbie' Cast's Best Outfits in the 1st Teaser: Photos
“Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls,” a voiceover proclaimed in the Friday, December 16, clip. “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls until [Barbie].”
The YouTube footage included clips of young girls playing with baby dolls in a desert until the arrival of a tall, perfectly coiffed Barbie doll surprises them. The Birds of Preystar, 32, donned a black-and-white one-piece bathing suit and white sunglasses, which pays homage to the very first Barbie doll, released in March 1959, who sported a similar swimwear getup.
Barbie — written by Gerwig, 39, and partnerNoah Baumbach — has been in development since 2020. While Amy Schumer was initially attached to play the doll come-to-life, Robbie later landed the gig.
“It comes with a lot of baggage!” the Australia native told British Voguein June 2021 of taking on the role of the iconic doll. “And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’”
“Well, first of all, I saw the [shirtless] photo [of Ryan in character] and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,’” Mendes quipped during a June appearance on The Talk. “It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny. So, it worked on all levels. … I [asked him], ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything.’ So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.”
Scroll below to see the best fashion moments from the first Barbie footage:
Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Paying Tribute
Robbie wore a replica of the first Barbie doll outfit in the Friday teaser.
Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Pretty in Pink
The Amsterdam star donned a pink gingham dress and matching hair bow as she waved to her beachfront town — which does include “some dream houses.”
Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Getting Sporty
The former Mouseketeer showed off his bleach-blonde locks in a brief trailer cameo.
Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
President Issa
The Insecure creator wore a pink jumpsuit with a “President” sash draped across the front.
Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Go Greased Lighting
The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor busted out a dance move in the clip.
Credit: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures
Disco Diva
Robbie wore a sparkling, silver jumpsuit in a trailer still.