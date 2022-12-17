Barbie is known for her impeccable sense of style — and the first trailer footage for Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie already proves that tenfold.

“Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls,” a voiceover proclaimed in the Friday, December 16, clip. “But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls until [Barbie].”

The YouTube footage included clips of young girls playing with baby dolls in a desert until the arrival of a tall, perfectly coiffed Barbie doll surprises them. The Birds of Prey star, 32, donned a black-and-white one-piece bathing suit and white sunglasses, which pays homage to the very first Barbie doll, released in March 1959, who sported a similar swimwear getup.

While Friday’s teaser did not reveal the plot of the Greta Gerwig-directed picture, fans did see a glimpse of Robbie’s Barbie and her friends in their most stylish ensembles. Ryan Gosling (Ken), Simu Liu and Issa Rae were also spotted in the video in doll-inspired getups.

Barbie — written by Gerwig, 39, and partner Noah Baumbach — has been in development since 2020. While Amy Schumer was initially attached to play the doll come-to-life, Robbie later landed the gig.

“It comes with a lot of baggage!” the Australia native told British Vogue in June 2021 of taking on the role of the iconic doll. “And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’”

Ken, the beloved boyfriend of Barbie, was eventually revealed to be the 42-year-old La La Land star — to the delight of his real-life partner, Eva Mendes.

“Eva is always supportive of the films Ryan takes on. She finds it cute and charming that he’s playing the role of Ken,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August of the Hitch actress, 48, who shares two daughters with Gosling. “They were actually having fun role playing together after he went blond. They both got some good laughs.”

While Robbie and Gosling began filming Barbie ahead of its 2023 release, photos released from set revealed that the Canadian hunk had died his hair blonde for the role.

“Well, first of all, I saw the [shirtless] photo [of Ryan in character] and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,’” Mendes quipped during a June appearance on The Talk. “It’s a funny photo and he’s trying to be funny. So, it worked on all levels. … I [asked him], ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please! I never ask for anything.’ So anyway, I do have it. I’m wearing it right now.”

Scroll below to see the best fashion moments from the first Barbie footage: